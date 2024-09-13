Turkish intelligence neutralises senior PKK terrorist in Northern Iraq
Turkish intelligence neutralises senior PKK terrorist in Northern Iraq
Turkish security forces strike another major blow to the PKK terrorist organisation, which has been responsible for over 40,000 deaths during its more than 40-year terror campaign.
September 13, 2024

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) neutralised a senior PKK/KCK terrorist in northern Iraq, security sources have said.

Azad Akinci, codenamed Adil Mardin, who was responsible for the terror group's activities in the Makhmur camp, was neutralised in an operation conducted in Makhmur, northern Iraq, on Friday.

Türkiye sought the terrorist with a red notice. Akinci was imprisoned in Türkiye for a while on charges of carrying out activities and propaganda on behalf of the terrorist organisation.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Recommended

In its over 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people.

The terrorist PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

RelatedTürkiye ‘neutralises’  27 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq in last 4 days
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan