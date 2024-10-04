The world football’s governing body has once again delayed ruling on a Palestinian bid to have Israel banned from international matches over its brutal aggression on Gaza.

But in a small concession, it has asked for a disciplinary investigation into the possible discrimination alleged by the Palestinian Football Association (PFA).

FIFA claims that it does not want to get embroiled in political situations – but this a cop-out. Politics affects every aspect of life, sports included. The participation of Israel's national and club teams in international tournaments sends a strong message that state violence is normal and can be overlooked. This is unacceptable.

During a council meeting in Zurich, FIFA officials on Thursday indicated that they have not reached a decision on a Palestinian request to suspend Israel from the federation. The announcement was met by frustration and anger from many in the sporting community.

Speaking to TRT World, Abubaker Abed, a young Palestinian sports journalist and commentator from Gaza, said, "By postponing its decision once again, FIFA approved of its double standards and hypocrisy. After one year of a live-streamed genocide, where almost the entire sports infrastructure has been obliterated and more than 305 footballers have been killed, FIFA can’t take a firm stance and ban Israel."

He added that it only took FIFA three days to impose sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"FIFA’s postponement can tell us that all their so-called 'equality' campaigns were just mere facades."

International sympathy with Ukraine compared to the silence on Palestine illustrates the hypocrisy and double standards of FIFA.

It is now imperative to ask officials at FIFA, UEFA and the national football authorities and clubs where they have been hiding when it comes to taking decisive action against Israel for its crimes.

Investigation

The PFA first submitted its proposal to suspend Israel at the FIFA Congress held in May, with FIFA ordering an urgent legal evaluation and promising to address the matter at an extraordinary meeting of its council in July.

But in July, FIFA said that the legal assessment would now be shared with its council by August 31, alleging that: "following requests for extension from both parties to submit their respective positions, duly granted by FIFA, more time is needed to conclude this process with due care."

However, according to people close to the matter, the report from FIFA's legal experts was already delivered to the body a week before this announcement.

Now, the deadline has been pushed back again at the meeting of FIFA's 37-member Council on Thursday – even as the genocide of Palestinians escalates and conflict intensifies across the Middle East.

At the organisation's headquarters in Zurich on Thursday, the FIFA Council adopted the recommendations and conclusions reached in the legal analysis.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee will be mandated to initiate an investigation into the alleged offence of discrimination raised by the Palestine Football Association," FIFA said in a statement.

The participation in Israeli football competitions of Israeli teams allegedly based in Palestinian territories will also be subject to an investigation.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said that the council followed the advice of independent experts.

"The ongoing violence in the region confirms that, above all considerations, and as stated at the 74th FIFA Congress, we need peace. As we remain extremely shocked by what is happening, and our thoughts are with those who are suffering, we urge all parties to restore peace to the region with immediate effect," he added.

The PFA has accused the Israeli Football Association of complicity with the Israeli government in violating international law by discriminating against Arab players, and including in its league clubs based on illegal Israeli settlements on Palestinian territory.

"FIFA allowed Israel FA to continue using Palestinian territory as its own, and football as an instrument of colonial expansionism. It makes FIFA complicit in human rights violations, illegal occupation and apartheid" said Katarina Pijetlovic, head of the PFA’s legal department, after FIFA deferred a ruling again.

The "neutral" stance of FIFA on settlement clubs participating in the Israeli league confirms the essence of its leadership, which is biased in favour of Israel and the Israeli lobby.

