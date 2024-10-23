Staryi Saltiv has been teetering between Russian and Ukrainian control since the winter of 2022. Two years ago, as Russians entered the village, people hid in their basements and cellars, braving intense fighting with no electricity, heat, running water, or contact with the outside world.

Most residents have left the village as their homes were reduced to rubble. The remaining survivors are fending for each other to survive another battle, as Russian troops are inching closer.

At first look, the village appears peaceful. But the war is lingering nearby. The towns of Vovchansk and Starytsya—about 15 kilometers away—are partially under Russian control. Staryi Saltiv could be next.

On the morning of September 23, the village was bombed again.

This photo essay captures the uncertainty enveloping the village, which was photographed on various occasions from February 2023 to September 2024.