In Photos: A Ukrainian village that may fall under Russian control again
WORLD
5 MIN READ
In Photos: A Ukrainian village that may fall under Russian control againStaryi Saltiv, a frontline village in the Kharkiv region, fell under Russian control in the winter of 2022, but by the arrival of spring, the Ukrainian army took back its control. Now, Russian forces are closing in again.
Remains of a civilian vehicle which came under fire in the summer of 2022 when the village of Staryi Saltiv in Kharkiv was taken by the Russian forces. [Photo: Sami Siva] / Others
Sami SivaSami Siva
October 23, 2024

Staryi Saltiv has been teetering between Russian and Ukrainian control since the winter of 2022. Two years ago, as Russians entered the village, people hid in their basements and cellars, braving intense fighting with no electricity, heat, running water, or contact with the outside world.

Most residents have left the village as their homes were reduced to rubble. The remaining survivors are fending for each other to survive another battle, as Russian troops are inching closer.

At first look, the village appears peaceful. But the war is lingering nearby. The towns of Vovchansk and Starytsya—about 15 kilometers away—are partially under Russian control. Staryi Saltiv could be next.

On the morning of September 23, the village was bombed again.

This photo essay captures the uncertainty enveloping the village, which was photographed on various occasions from February 2023 to September 2024.

Recommended
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad