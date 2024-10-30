An Indian man who was separated from his family in Pakistan more than 70 years ago finally reunited with his siblings — thanks to a cross-border collaboration between a historian and a Youtuber.

During field research in a village near the India-Pakistan border earlier this year, Dr Nonica Datta, who teaches at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi, came across 87-year-old Mahinder Singh Gill, who said his birth name was Muhammad Shafi and his blood relatives might be in Pakistan.

Gill was among millions of people who migrated during the violent Partition of India and Pakistan in 1947. Hundreds of thousands were killed in the religious and ethnic mayhem.

When Gill’s family was making the run, he was separated. He was only ten years old. Alone, destitute and facing certain death, a Sikh family adopted him.

He grew up, married, and now has grandchildren in the Indian village of Bandala, just five kilometres from the border. He thought he’d never see his brothers.

“When the border was drawn it wasn’t clear for many people where the villages were,” Datta tells TRT World.

Pakistan’s largest province is also called Punjab, and it shares a long border with Indian Punjab. The landscape and geography are so similar that people still mistakenly cross from one side to the other with soldiers chasing after them.

The old man has a story

Datta met Gill, who likes to be called Mahinder Shafi, over several months this year, taking the long journey from Delhi to the Bandala village, which is about six to seven hours by train. The train, Datta adds, is never on time.

Datta never thought she’d meet someone like Gill. She came across him quite by chance. One day during her fieldwork, she met someone who said there was an old man more than 100 years old who could share interesting tales about the 1947 Partition.

As a researcher, Datta often visits border villages to collect stories and understand how the Partition changed the social landscape and lives of the people.

“One of the things that actually affected me deeply was the loss of his family, how he got separated, how his father held his hand, his three brothers, I remember their names on my fingertips now. He saw his young sister drown in the canal,” Datta says.

“And this visual kept coming back to me – how he was holding beloved protective father's hand, and suddenly somebody snatched him away.”

It seems odd that tracking someone’s family can be so difficult in this digital age.

However, despite the widespread availability of the internet and search engines like Google, Gill’s family has no access to the web and remains unfamiliar with Google, TikTok, or Facebook.

Gill had told Datta that before the Partition, he lived in the Indian village called Bulloke, which is located in the Zira tehsil of district Ferozepur. Datta decided to look it up on the internet.

Related How a VR project reconnects Indo-Pak partition survivors with their homes

The Youtube connection

Across the border in Pakistani Punjab, 39-year-old Abbas Khan Lashari, a Youtuber, was doing similar work to Datta’s — he would go to different villages and collect stories about Partition.

Lashari enjoys history and collecting stories about the turmoil that engulfed the border areas during the independence of India and Pakistan from British colonial rule. He had grown up listening to stories about the Partition from his father.

A few years ago, he came across YouTube videos in which people were sharing their family history and the Partition experience, which till this day remains engrained in the memory of many Indians and Pakistanis. But he felt there was nothing related to the place he was from – Sheikhupura, a city located an hour's drive away from the border with India.

Lashari now runs a YouTube channel called ‘Sanjhe Wele’, which means the age of unity. He started the channel in 2022 and has over 29,500 subscribers.

Since then, he has interviewed 120 people across 400 villages, documenting their lives. Some of the stories he recorded are horrific in terms of violence and greed, but some are full of love, bravery and strength, where people went above and beyond to help a Muslim or a Sikh brother.

About a year ago, Lashari documented the reunion of two friends who used to live in a village near the Pakistani city of Lahore and had last seen each other 75 years ago.

Muhammad Sharif, a Pakistani, and Arjun Singh, an Indian, were 12 years old when they last saw each other. With the help of Lashari’s YouTube content, they met again in Lahore.