On a busy afternoon, Baraa al Rantisi meticulously manages day-to-day operations in his newly opened diner in Al-Mawasi, a once-scarcely populated region of Gaza that is now bustling with displaced people and signs of their permanent stay.

Welcoming visitors to his nascent business adorned with plants and fitted with a TV screen, the owner assures them it offers what they'd struggle to find elsewhere in the pounded enclave: a reliable internet connection, hot drinks, basic meals, and comfort.

"Mazaq," the restaurant and café Al-Rantisi opened on Rashid Street in southern Gaza in early October, is one of several ventures that have sprung in recent months in Al-Mawasi despite the ongoing war that continues to wreak havoc on the enclave and its population.

With nearly 80 percent of the population displaced, more than 60 percent of homes affected and no near end to the war in sight, more Gazans are realising that it will take more than a ceasefire to return home, if at all, and have begun constructing a life based on this new reality.

"We have few options left, but our work is crucial for our livelihood. What we're starting will last for many years, if not indefinitely. Here in Gaza, we are acutely aware of our reality," Al-Rantisi told TRT World, before instructing one of the 12 men he's hired to attend to two young women who said they needed to use the Internet.

Putting down roots?

Once home to about 6,000 residents before the war, Al-Mawasi in southern Gaza is now packed with hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who have found no other shelter in the besieged enclave from Israeli shelling since October 7, 2023, but this arid region.

The coastal region that once lacked running water, electricity grid, healthcare and other facilities, is now one of the few shrinking zones designated as "safe" by Israeli troops, and is teeming with a growing population and witnessing the opening of bakeries, medical points, supermarkets and more.

The businesses and transactions are reflective of how many displaced Palestinians are transforming temporary displacement conditions into permanent setups, as a way of adjusting and resisting the unfathomable circumstances they've been experiencing. From opening stores to constructing new homes using repurposed materials, families are working to create a semblance of normalcy in the face of adversity.

The transformation coincides with Israeli settlers boldly eyeing the largely-demolished enclave as a future home of their own. What was long a dream for a few Israeli far-right settlers to inhabit Gaza is now brazenly expressed at conferences with confidence, encouraged by the Israeli government's unending atrocities against Gaza's population.

'We're here to stay'

But for the Palestinians setting up new lives despite all odds, adjusting to their displacement has been a show of resourcefulness and resilience.

Having been displaced from Gaza City along with his four children, parents, and brothers, Baraa al Rantisi moved through several locations in northern Gaza before finally settling in a camp for the displaced in Al-Mawasi.

"Al-Mawasi was farmlands and a few scattered homes but it's now a main destination for the displaced, and will continue to be such with Israeli forces vacating more and more of Gaza," said the 37-year-old.

He's lost two other projects in Gaza City to Israeli shelling, he tells TRT World, but the holder of a degree in business administration says there is no other way but to create means to eke a living.

"Transitioning from a temporary existence to a more stable life will force displaced individuals to seek new means of livelihood. Many families have exhausted their savings and struggle to meet their daily needs after more than a year of conflict," he explained.

He proudly points to the details of setting up Mazaq, which he said cost him around $50,000. "It's designed to be suitable for all seasons—both cold and hot—by carefully considering space, layout, and decor."

"I sought to provide lasting specifications for what might initially seem like a temporary endeavour. What is certain is that we're here to stay. I don't expect a return to the north anytime soon," he said.