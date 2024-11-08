Donald Trump's stunning election victory will mark a new era for the United States, not only with Washington's allies but also its adversaries, including Russia.

The US and Russia have a long history of enmity, from the Cold War to the recent Ukraine war, in which Washington has backed Kiev both financially and militarily.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is among many world leaders who have been watching the US election with a sharp eye. His campaign in Ukraine has changed the geopolitical equation across Eurasian hinterland against US designs of cultivating more pro-Western governments.

Putin congratulated Trump during a speech in the Valdai Discussion Club in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Thursday.

However, "this is an unofficial congratulation. Russia does not provide an official written congratulation to the US for newly-elected presidents because both countries are not on friendly terms," Sergei Markov, a Russian political scientist and former advisor of Putin, tells TRT World.

Putin and Trump

During a question-answer session, Putin stressed "his very big personal respect" for Trump, praising his "brave attitude" during an assassination attempt on his life. This showed that Trump is ready to fight for the American people, says Markov, who also participated in the Valdai Club meetings.

Putin also expressed his readiness to negotiate a peace deal with Trump to end the Ukraine war, adding that he is ready to talk to any Western leader on this issue, according to Markov.

But Western leaders are not ready to talk to Putin about Ukraine because they want to see Russia's strategic defeat in Ukraine, the Russian president said while in Sochi.

"Putin is waiting" for what Trump will offer him on Ukraine, but he is also "concerned" that the Republican leader might not change policy on Ukraine or other geopolitical issues if he is "limited" by inner power circles, as was the case during his first term, Markov says.

But if Trump is "powerful and brave enough" to overcome anti-Russia bias in Washington, then Russia will approach his offer in friendly terms. Otherwise, "the war will continue," says Markov, who now leads the Institute for Political Studies, a Moscow-based Russian think tank.

Russians hope that Trump will change the US approach towards Moscow, leading to improved ties, says Oleg Ignatov, a Brussels-based senior analyst on Russia at the International Crisis Group. But they are feeling "cautious and not ready to create high expectations," believing that "the problems are too complex to be solved by just one person," Ignatov tells TRT World.