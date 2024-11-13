As the top scorer in her high school exams in Palestine, Farah Taha set her sights on studying abroad. The ambitious 19-year-old, who lives in Gaza's Nuseirat Camp, had worked hard for it. Finally, she got accepted with a scholarship to Türkiye's Karabuk University to study international relations.

It's the field she felt she'd best serve her people from. But little did she know that her dreams were as fragile as the walls of her family's damaged apartment.

The timing of her scholarship could not have been less fortunate: two days after receiving news of the scholarship, Taha saw Israel launch a relentless war on her besieged home city of Gaza, where she's currently trapped. She's missed the school year, and is worried she's also missed the opportunity of a lifetime.

"We are being punished twice: first with bombing and death, and then with denial of education. This is the annihilation of our future, just as our lives and reality are being destroyed," Taha told TRT World.

Taha isn't alone. More than 1,500 students in Gaza who are at different stages of attaining various degrees from universities across the globe have been pleading for the international community to secure their exit from the embattled enclave so that they can pursue their education.

Scholasticide

She said she spends her days scrolling through media sites on her mobile phone, hoping to catch a glimpse of updates that could bring news of her being able to leave the embattled enclave, sealed shut from the world.

Alongside Israel's relentless bombardment of Gaza which has killed more than 43,000 people while thousands more are believed to be beneath the rubble, occupation forces have also waged what United Nations experts describe as scholasticide.

That's defined by the UN as a "pattern of attacks on schools, universities, teachers, and students in Gaza, raising serious alarm over the systemic destruction of the Palestinian education system."

According to a UN statement from April, more than 80 percent of schools in Gaza were damaged or destroyed. "It may be reasonable to ask if there is an intentional effort to comprehensively destroy the Palestinian education system, an action known as 'scholasticide,'" the statement added.

For Taha, these concerns are substantiated. She flips through her books and notebooks in her family's apartment, which bear the hallmarks of the devastation inflicted on thousands of buildings damaged by Israeli bombings.

While the top two floors of her building were completely blown up, along with significant harm done to six out of 10 towers in the Ain Jalut Towers area of the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, her apartment still stands, albeit in dire conditions. Yet the young woman cannot feel lucky: the wreckage surrounding her serves as a constant reminder of the harsh reality she cannot escape, and the opportunity she fears losing.

"I will lose my scholarship and my dreams will be shattered if I cannot travel. I have nothing to do with politics or war. I am a student, and I have the right to study. The world that claims to support human rights must also advocate for our right to learn and travel, and not remain silent," she said in frustration and despair.

Rafah's closure

Attempting to salvage her scholarship, Taha had registered with a homegrown group facilitating the departure of students enrolled in universities abroad. While the first batch of students left, the second group, which included Taha, was scheduled to go in June.

However, since May 6, along with occupying Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah, Israeli forces have sealed shut the Rafah border crossing — the only outlet for residents of Gaza to travel abroad via Egypt— effectively barring anyone from leaving the enclave. Very rare medical cases sometimes leave through other crossings.

As days blend into weeks and months without travel restrictions being lifted, Taha said she is growing more hopeless.

"Why is the occupation preventing us from travelling through any means or crossing? Education has been a priority for Palestinians for decades. The world must realise that education is life for us," she told TRT World.