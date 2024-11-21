BAKU – As world leaders gathered in Baku for high-stakes UN climate talks, a Court of Appeal in The Hague recently overturned a landmark district court ruling that had sided with environmental groups against the British multinational oil and gas company, Shell.

In a statement to TRT World, Donald Pols, Director of the Dutch NGO Friends of the Earth(FOE), called the ruling a “blow to communities bearing the brunt of climate inaction”.

While the court acknowledged Shell’s “responsibility to reduce its emissions”, the ruling fell short of setting emissions reduction targets or a timeline for action.

FOE campaigner, Peer De Rijk, says "International treaties, such as those focused on human rights, are designed to safeguard us from the catastrophic impacts of climate crisis, which are largely driven by major oil companies."

“Of course this is disappointing, especially for the climate, but the court is always right”

Is the court always right?

The Court of Appeal decision stems from a 2019 case filed by Friends of the Earth, supported by over 17,000 Dutch citizens, who accused Shell of endangering human lives with its high levels of CO2 emissions.

It marked the first time in 2021 that a district court ruled that a corporation has a legal obligation to align its emissions reductions with the targets of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Three years ago, judges ruled in favour of the plaintiffs, and ordered Shell to cut its emissions by 45 percent before 2030. Shell appealed, and the recent judgement marks a significant reversal.

At the heart of the case was the argument that under the European Convention on Human Rights, there’s an “unwritten standard of care” on corporations to protect an individual's “right to life and the right to family.”

And the overturned ruling could set a harmful precedent.

Andy Palmen, director of Greenpeace Netherlands, one of the co-plaintiffs in the case, said, “this is a setback for the climate and all those impacted by the climate crisis”

But he added, “We will not give up the fight—if anything, this motivates us even more to hold major polluters accountable.”