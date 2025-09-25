For years, European football’s response to Palestine was defined by silence, evasions, and confiscated flags.

When supporters raised Palestinian banners, they were often removed under regulations against “political symbols”.

When players from Gaza were killed, the official statements — if they came at all — were couched in vague language about “conflict” and “tragedy”.

The message was clear: politics had no place in football.

But this goes beyond politics. What is happening in Gaza is a humanitarian catastrophe, and football cannot ignore it.

In recent weeks, football has seen a wave of gestures and decisions — from clubs, federations, former stars, and even governments — that suggest neutrality is no longer tenable.

For the past two years, supporters’ groups have forced the issue into football’s consciousness.

After the Green Brigade at Celtic Park raised the call for solidarity in 2023, banners and tifos spread. Palestinian flags became a fixture in European football culture, even when stewards tried to confiscate them.

That grassroots movement has only grown.

A letter coordinated by Scottish Sport for Palestine , demanding FIFA and UEFA “red card Israel,” has been signed by more than seven million people worldwide.

Week after week, supporters have shown that silence is not an option. What we are witnessing is not just a political statement, but a demand for recognition of a shared human responsibility.

UEFA has struggled to contain this pressure.

At the Super Cup final in Udine this August, it unfurled “Stop killing children” banners and announced foundation support for Palestine.

Yet even as two Palestinian children stood on the podium at the medal ceremony, UEFA refused to name the aggressor.

What looked like compassion was quickly condemned as hollow theatre in another attempt to appear neutral while dodging accountability.

Spain leads the way

LaLiga president Javier Tebas surprised many by announcing that Palestinian flags are permitted inside stadiums.

In Bilbao, Athletic Club went further: unfurling a banner at San Mames, partnering with UNRWA to support refugee children, and announcing a historic friendly between Palestine and the Basque selection in November, with proceeds earmarked for humanitarian initiatives.

The protests have not been confined to football. At this year’s La Vuelta a Espana, the participation of the Israel–Premier Tech team was met with widespread calls for a boycott along the route.

Fans across Spain have shown that sport cannot remain indifferent in the face of human suffering in Gaza.

The Spanish government has gone further still. On September 15, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called for Israel to be banned from international sport, asking: “Why expel Russia after the invasion of Ukraine and not expel Israel after the invasion of Gaza?”.

He has even left open the question of Spain’s own presence at the 2026 World Cup.

Elsewhere, the Norwegian Football Federation announced it will donate proceeds from its match against Israel to Palestine, a step that moves from symbolism to material support.

In Italy, the National Coaches’ Association demanded Israel’s suspension, citing the precedent of Russia. Public solidarity has been visible: during this month’s national strike for Palestine, former goalkeeper Walter Zenga voiced his support.

The stakes will rise when Italy host Israel in Udine in World Cup qualifying, with demonstrations expected around the match.