The long-running nuclear standoff between Iran and the West has taken a new turn, with fresh rounds of diplomacy unfolding on two fronts. While Iranian and American officials have resumed indirect talks in Muscat, Oman, after President Doanld Trump extended an “olive branch” to Tehran, a separate meeting in Istanbul between Iran and three key European nations—the UK, France, and Germany—has added a new layer of complexity.



These three countries, known collectively as the E3, were part of the original 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the nuclear agreement also signed by the US, Russia, and China. Their talks with Iran, held this week in Istanbul , suggest a renewed push by Europe to reassert its role in shaping a potential return to the deal, or some form of successor arrangement.



Following the meeting, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi described the talks in a post on X as constructive, saying both sides were “determined to sustain and make optimal use of diplomacy.” While British envoy Christian Turner echoed the sentiment , saying the parties reaffirmed their commitment to dialogue and agreed to meet again.

Yet behind the carefully worded diplomatic language lies a more uncertain reality.



Experts point out that while the E3 were instrumental in brokering the original JCPOA, their influence has faded since the US unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 under the Trump administration. Since then, the E3 has struggled to define a cohesive Iran policy of their own.

“The E3 countries have not yet managed to define a coherent and relevant ‘Iran policy.’ From Trump 1.0 to Biden, they have always been accustomed to flatly following American positions,” says Theo Nencini, an expert on Iran foreign policy.

Nencini, also a lecturer at Sciences Po Grenoble and Paris Catholic University, believes that unexpected US-Iran direct talks caught Europeans off guard, prompting them to scramble to get involved in the negotiation process despite the fact that “they have always maintained a very strict attitude towards Iran.”

“Today's talks can be read as an attempt by the Europeans to avoid being sidelined by a deal that could eventually reopen Iran to foreign investment,” he tells TRT World.



The Istanbul meeting was as much about political positioning as substance. For the E3, it was a way to stay relevant. For Tehran, engaging the Europeans may help strengthen its hand in parallel talks with Washington.

Other analysts agree that E3’s leverage is limited, but not irrelevant. Tehran-based journalist Fatima Karimkhan notes that any meaningful agreement will ultimately require direct US-Iran cooperation

“But the E3 is still important for Iran and they can have some effects on the US and Israel too, so they should be a part of negotiations” though not as prominent as they were through the 2015 agreement process, Karimkhan adds.



Still, the writer remains “pretty optimistic” about ongoing US-Iran talks. “The Trump administration needs a big win in the Middle East,” she tells TRT World.