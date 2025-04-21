In Gaza, healing is neither assured nor allowed. There are no straight paths from illness to recovery—only detours, roadblocks, the hum of machines gone quiet.

Children wrap their swollen limbs in silence. Fathers lie motionless beneath thin plastic sheets, their rooms thick with unspoken dread. Wounds deepen. Infections spread. And still, the world scrolls—elsewhere.

The war has not only toppled concrete. It has razed the belief that one might be cared for.

This story isn’t about geopolitics or lines drawn in the sand. It’s about a 65-year-old man with a tube in his throat. A blind diabetic waiting in the dark. A mother who died—not from an airstrike, but because a dialysis machine failed.

There have been 114,000 wounded Palestinians since October 2023. Of those in need of treatment abroad, just 5,163 have managed to leave Gaza. Egypt received 2,458. Qatar took in 970. A few found passage to the UAE, Oman, Türkiye, and Europe. The rest remain waiting.

The numbers stagger—but they do not speak. The voices, however, do.

“I am losing my sight. And nobody seems to care.”

Mohammed Abu Rajila, 38, sits in near-darkness in Khuza’a, a town in Khan Younis. His voice is thin, as though afraid to utter his pain aloud.

“I’ve had diabetes since March 2023. It’s already damaged the retina in my right eye. Then the war began, and now, my left eye is suffering from first-degree retinal detachment,” he tells TRT World.

He had a referral in hand, a place waiting for him at occupied East Jerusalem’s Saint John Hospital. The World Health Organization had confirmed it before the war. “On October 23, 2024, I had everything ready. I even got confirmation from the World Health Organization. I was told I’d travel within a week. Then—nothing.”

He lingers in the pause, allowing the silence to carry what words can’t. “I went back and forth between the European Hospital and the WHO office. Each time, they said, ‘soon.’ But Rafah was closed. Everything was closed. My sight—my life—was on pause.”

Mohammed no longer sees clearly. Now, he sees only shadows.

“I’m not asking for a favour. This is my basic right as a human being—to be treated. To not go blind in silence.”

His plea is plain: “I ask the WHO and all those who can help: please, just let me travel. I don’t want to lose my eyes to bureaucracy. I don’t want to live in the dark.

“My father is withering before me like a drying branch”

Ahmed Radwan struggles to steady his voice as he describes his father, Shafiq, 65, resident of Khuza’a, injured gravely during the war.

“He was hit in the neck and abdomen. His internal organs were damaged. He can’t move. He can barely breathe.”

They fought hard to get him a medical referral which was approved. But his name never appeared on any travel list. “He was approved, but he wasn’t allowed to leave. Why?” Ahmed asks, his words almost shouting through his grief. “We’re watching him die. Every day. Slowly.”

Ahmed’s call he makes is not political, but human. “We call on the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the WHO, and any authority that still holds a conscience—help my father leave. Save his life before it’s too late.,” he tells TRT World.

Then, more bitterly: “The occupation treats our injured like burdens. They’re doing this on purpose. They’re killing us by denying us the chance to heal. Isn’t that a crime?”