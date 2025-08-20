An estimated 305 million people worldwide will need urgent humanitarian assistance and protection this year — nearly four times the number in 2015 — the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warns.

In 2025, the agency is appealing for $47 billion to aid 190 million of the world’s most at-risk people in over 30 countries.



According to the OCHA’s Global Humanitarian Overview, prolonged conflict, climate-induced disasters and disregard for international law remain the main drivers of humanitarian crises.