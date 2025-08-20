WORLD
305M people in need of urgent aid in 2025
The UN is appealing for $47B to reach 190M across 33 countries, as conflict, climate disasters and disregard for international law drive humanitarian crises.
August 20, 2025

An estimated 305 million people worldwide will need urgent humanitarian assistance and protection this year — nearly four times the number in 2015 — the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warns.

In 2025, the agency is appealing for $47 billion to aid 190 million of the world’s most at-risk people in over 30 countries.

According to the OCHA’s Global Humanitarian Overview, prolonged conflict, climate-induced disasters and disregard for international law remain the main drivers of humanitarian crises.

"In a world on fire, the most vulnerable – children, women, people with disabilities and the poor – are paying the heaviest price," said Tom Fletcher, UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator.

