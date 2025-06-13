Israel is advancing across the Middle East, launching successive attacks on its adversaries — Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Houthis, and, finally, Iran, the leading force of the so-called Axis of Resistance, an anti-Zionist alliance.

On June 13, Israel launched major strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, missile bases, and top officials. Prime Minister Netanyahu declared success, and said that “the strikes would continue until Israel is satisfied that the threat of Iran is gone.” Iran vowed a “powerful response”, and regional leaders braced for escalation.

While some held out hope that the Trump administration might pressure Israel to halt its campaign in Gaza and ease tensions with Iran through nuclear negotiations in Washington, the latest Israeli strike on Iranian soil signals that Netanyahu’s government has a free hand, regardless of which administration is in power in the US.

The Israeli attacks killed two of Iran’s top commanders, Major General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and Major General Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces, along with six leading nuclear scientists. Ali Shamkhani, a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was also killed.

Israel also struck key targets, including the Natanz enrichment facility, suspected weaponisation research sites, and ballistic missile launch areas.

As of writing this report, Israel has launched new strikes on Tabriz Airport in northwestern Iran, suggesting that escalation is likely to continue. Netanyahu has said that Israeli operations against Iran will persist “as many days as it takes.” Some Israeli officials suggest that it could take as many as 14 days.

But with Iran now largely isolated from weakened allies , can it do anything in return against the US-backed Israeli state?

Iran: “Walking a strategic tightrope”

“Iran’s rapid drone retaliation and the gradual closure of regional airspace signal rising tensions, though a broader regional war remains unlikely,” says Dr Daria Daniels Skodnik, a political scientist and former Deputy Commandant at the NATO Defence College in Rome.

“It’s too early to say whether Iran’s response marks the limit of its retaliation or is simply the opening move in a longer campaign. The launch of over 100 drones toward Israel signals resolve but remains calibrated, asserting deterrence without triggering full-scale war. For now, Iran is walking a strategic tightrope — retaliating, but on its own terms,” she tells TRT World.

Although Dr Daniels acknowledges that Iran’s options are limited due to shifting regional dynamics from Syria to Lebanon and Gaza she warns that Tehran should not be underestimated by its adversaries. “Some regional states may quietly support Israel’s efforts to contain Iran, but they are equally wary of open war and will push for de-escalation,” she adds.

“Notably, key Gulf states, particularly Saudi Arabia, have been working to stabilise the region by engaging both Tehran and Tel Aviv. Israel’s large-scale strikes risk upending that fragile diplomatic effort, forcing these actors to reassess their balancing strategies.”

Prior to the attack, Iranian and US delegations were scheduled to meet in Oman for nuclear talks on Sunday, but it’s now unclear whether the talks will proceed.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, who just ordered the withdrawal of nonessential military and diplomatic personnel from the Middle East in anticipation of Israeli action, backed Netanyahu’s campaign, blaming Tehran for the failure to reach a nuclear deal.

“I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, adding, “The United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the world, BY FAR, and Israel has a lot of it with much more to come. And they know how to use it.”

TRT World contacted a former senior Iranian official for insight on the country’s potential response, but he declined to comment.

Can Iran hit back hard?

Sami Al-Arian, a Palestinian academic and director of the Centre for Islam and Global Affairs (CIGA) at Istanbul Zaim University, believes “Iran has the capacity to strike Israel with force using ballistic missiles and advanced drones.”

“There are no restrictions now. It’s open warfare with no ceilings,” Al-Arian tells TRT World.