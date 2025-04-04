On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump delivered a long-awaited "Liberation Day" speech, unveiling a 10 percent baseline tariff on all US imports and "reciprocal tariffs" on scores of countries.

The "reciprocal tariffs" — highest in over a century — went as high as 34 percent on China (on top of 20 percent tariffs already in place), 20 percent on the European Union, 27 percent on India and 24 percent on Japan.

Within two days of the tariff announcement, some $6 trillion vanished from the US stock market while nearly $11 trillion has been wiped from US markets since Trump's inauguration.

Globally, nations threatened trade wars, and China retaliated with counter-tariffs on US imports.

Trump's extensive tariffs on about 180 countries have raised concerns of a US-led global recession.

On Friday, JP Morgan raised the likelihood of a US recession to 60 percent, up from 40 percent just 21 days earlier.

In a note to investors titled "There Will Be Blood", JP Morgan chief economist Michael Feroli said his firm predicted that the gross domestic product (GDP) will likely contract "under the weight of the tariffs."

Feroli cautioned: "The effect of this tax hike is likely to be magnified — through retaliation, a slide in US business sentiment, and supply chain disruptions. Disruptive US policies have been recognised as the biggest risk to the global outlook all year."

Feroli forecasts a two-quarter recession in late 2025, with GDP shrinking by 1 percent in third quarter and 0.5 percent in fourth quarter. The annual GDP for 2025 is expected to decline by 0.3 percent.

"The pinch from higher prices that we expect in coming months may hit harder than in the post-pandemic inflation spike, as nominal income growth has been moderating recently, as opposed to accelerating in the earlier episode," Feroli added.

"Moreover, in an environment of heightened uncertainty consumers may be reluctant to dip too far into savings to finance spending growth."

A 'self-inflicted economic catastrophe'

JP Morgan joins a growing list of economic analysts warning of potential recession risks.

Oxford Economics' Ryan Sweet stated that Trump's tariffs have increased the risk of a US recession.

Sweet cautioned that the economy is "dangerously vulnerable" to a recession within 12 months, as US tariff rates are poised to reach century-high levels.

EY economist Greg Daco estimated that rising import costs would lead to an annual income loss of $690, with lower-income families facing losses exceeding $1,000.