Washington, DC — As polls close across the US state of Tennessee’s ruby-red 7th Congressional District, nobody is pretending this is a normal special election.

The race pits Democrat Aftyn Behn, a 36-year-old state representative, against Republican Matt Van Epps, a West Point graduate and decorated Army helicopter pilot who served as veterans services director under Governor Bill Lee.

On paper, the district should be an easy Republican hold.

President Donald Trump carried it by 22 points thirteen months ago. The last Democratic congressman from these parts retired before most voters here were born.

Yet every US network has a crew parked outside the Williamson County election office tonight. The White House press office put out statements. Trump himself posted on social media: "THE WHOLE WORLD IS WATCHING TENNESSEE."

"We have to win this seat," he added with a plea on social media to "GET OUT AND VOTE" — a signal of how important the contest is and how much political ground has shifted in a little less than a year.

Another referendum?

Here is why this seat matters more than any single vote should.

The current US House Republican majority is 219-213 with three vacancies. One of those vacancies is this seat. If Behn wins, the margin drops to 218-214. That is the narrowest majority either party has held since 1931.

Every spending bill, every subpoena, every motion to vacate the speaker becomes a coin flip.

Democrats would need only three Republicans to defect on any given vote to stop the Trump agenda cold until the 2026 midterms.

That is the math that has Trump administration sweating.

Republicans spent the last decade drawing this district to be bulletproof. After the 2020 census, the GOP legislature sliced Nashville into three areas and attached each slice to a sea of conservative counties.

The 7th got downtown Nashville, the universities, and most of the city’s Black neighbourhoods, then stretched west and south through Clarksville, Dickson, and the horse farms of Williamson County.

The map passed on a party-line vote. Democrats screamed gerrymander. Courts shrugged.

Tennessee is culturally significant. It is the birthplace of country music, where Elvis Presley cut his first tracks in 1953.

The money pouring in shows how much is at stake. Outside groups have dumped $11.4 million into a district that cost $2.8 million total the last time it was contested.

The Republican Congressional Campaign Committee reserved every Nashville television slot it could buy for the final 72 hours.

Democratic super PACs answered by carpet bombing the same airwaves with ads about grocery prices and the new federal tax law that gave corporations permanent cuts while letting individual breaks expire.