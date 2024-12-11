Despite the toppling of Bashar al-Assad’s regime just a few days ago, tensions across Syria show no signs of easing. In a gross violation of the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement, Israeli troops entered Syrian territory, further escalating the conflict between the two states.

Israel’s military presence extends beyond the UN-designated buffer zone that separates Syrian territory from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israeli forces have occupied strategic areas, advancing to within just 25km of Damascus, according to Reuters. Israel also continues its bombardment of Syria’s military infrastructure, further destabilising the region.

“Israel has now occupied many areas, most of which are strategic hills in Quneitra, in addition to Mount Hermon,” says Omar Alhariri, a Daraa-based a Syrian journalist, who has closely monitored the fast-changing ground developments in the country’s south for many years.

Mount Hermon, located within the UN buffer zone, offers a vantage point where Damascus can be observed from afar. Quneitra, located in southwestern Syria near the Golan Heights, is another strategically important region now under Israeli control. While Alhariri does not project an Israeli intention to advance towards big cities, he fears that Tel Aviv will “keep these sites in the future, specifically Mount Hermon, because it provides a strategic location.”

“Syrian towns in Quneitra will also be under the permanent occupation of Israel, especially the Druze town of Hadar,” the Syrian journalist tells TRT World. While some Syrian sources claim that Israel may have reached as far as Qatana, just a short distance from the Damascus International Airport, Alhariri believes that claim has not yet been confirmed on the ground.

Israel exploits authority gap

Dr Oytun Orhan, the coordinator of Levant Studies at Center for Middle Eastern Studies (ORSAM), an Ankara-based Turkish research centre, sees Israeli occupation in Syria as an opportunistic move to exploit the authority vacuum left in the wake of the country's devastating civil war. By stepping into this power gap, Israel is positioning itself to gain leverage against potential enemies in Syria and across the region, while also further isolating Lebanon’s Hezbollah from its Iranian backers.

“The dismantling of the Iranian presence in Syria with the collapse of the Assad regime is a big gain for Israel. Also the withdrawal of Shia militias from Syria is an important gain for Israel,” Orhan tells TRT World. “What Israel is now doing in Syria is to make the areas under formerly Iran-linked groups impossible for Tehran to return.”

By destroying the Syrian regime army’s capabilities from its naval and air forces to its strategic installations, Israel aims to turn the war-ravaged country into a state incapable of posing any threat to Tel Aviv, at least for the next three decades, Orhan suggests.

Alhariri shares a similar perspective, emphasising that Israel’s attacks on Syrian military targets will persist until Tel Aviv destroys all the defense capabilities of the war-ravaged country. “They are destroying everything that the Syrian army had … Weapons depots, sites, radars, literally everything. When they are finished, Syria will have no army,” he says.

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz has already promised that Tel Aviv would "destroy heavy strategic weapons throughout Syria, including surface-to-air missiles, air defence systems, surface-to-surface missiles, cruise missiles, long-range rockets, and coastal missiles".