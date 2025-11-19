More than 70 professional athletes and several major human rights groups have launched a new push urging UEFA to suspend Israel from European football, arguing that the governing body can no longer claim to uphold the values it celebrates while continuing to host a state accused of genocide and apartheid.

The campaign, branded #GameOverIsrael, has been gathering momentum since September, but its latest intervention marks the most coordinated pressure yet on UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.

In a letter addressed directly to Ceferin last week, the coalition demands an immediate suspension of Israel from all UEFA competitions. According to campaign’s director Ashish Prashar, UEFA’s moral threshold should not be ambiguous.

“UEFA suspended the Yugoslavian team after the siege of Sarajevo. Ceferin knows this history well, he fought in the ten-day war for Slovenia’s independence. Those who ordered the attacks on Sarajevo were later convicted of war crimes,” Prasher tells TRT World.

“Coincidentally, it has recently surfaced that wealthy Europeans may have paid Serbians to hunt Bosnian civilians during the siege; it's now being investigated by Italy’s high court.”

Prashar says the parallel is hard to ignore, pointing to Westerners ‘signing’ bombs destined for civilians in Gaza. “If UEFA acted then, they must act now,” he adds.

Written by Game Over Israel, Athletes 4 Peace, the Gaza Tribunal and the Hind Rajab Foundation, the letter reflects a growing sentiment among athletes that football can no longer turn a blind eye to the lives of Palestinians living under occupation and siege.

The letter states that “no shared venue, stage, or arena in international civil society should welcome a regime that commits genocide, apartheid, and other crimes against humanity,” and warns that Israel’s impunity “will only be ended by the weight of collective conscientious action,” including blocking its entry to sporting and cultural events: a tactic that mirrors historic boycotts of apartheid South Africa.

Sports boycotts played a major role in isolating apartheid South Africa. Being banned from the Olympics, FIFA, and most international competitions undermined the regime’s legitimacy and created sustained global pressure that contributed to its eventual collapse.

Among the signatories of the letter are several high-profile players, including World Cup winner Paul Pogba, Dutch forward Anwar El Ghazi, Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech, and Spain’s Adama Traore.

For the campaign, UEFA’s own rhetoric has become central to its challenge: allowing a state committing mass atrocities to remain within the sport, the letter argues, “risks severing football from its heart and soul – humanity.”

‘Sportwashing crimes’

According to the coalition, any international organisation that continues engaging with Israel “must take immediate steps to remove them and sever all ties,” adding that complicity is simply “not doing what you know is right when faced with irrefutable evidence.”

The push comes amid Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, where more than 69,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023, according to the Health Ministry. Another 170,000 have been injured, and the besieged enclave has been rendered uninhabitable.

“The campaign was brought together by my partner [political strategist] Mary Rinaldi and myself,” Prashar explains. “We’ve always believed Israel has used sport, especially football, to sportwash its crimes. There should be no normalisation in a time of prolonged genocide.”

He says the team quickly realised UEFA was the real pressure point.