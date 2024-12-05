Earlier this month, the streets of Amsterdam bore witness to a disturbing chain of events: Israeli football fans, angered by their team’s loss, violently rampaged through the city, clashing with bystanders, vandalising property, and setting a Palestinian flag alight.

Yet, what should have been an exposé on mob violence became a glaring example of how narratives are carefully crafted and controlled in major media.

The New York Times framed the incident as antisemitic aggression, using a video claiming to show Israeli fans being attacked — one that was removed after the video's creator publicly clarified it actually depicted Israeli supporters chasing a man.

Curiously, the paper showed little interest in unpacking the widespread confusion that a straightforward, moment-by-moment visual investigation could have helped in resolving.

A November 18 report by Electronic Intifada revealed that a proposal for a visual investigation by award-winning New York Times reporter Christiaan Triebert to expose the truth of the incident was axed, with senior Times official Charlie Stadtlander justifying the cancellation with an arguably dubious explanation.

In a follow-up email addressed to Electronic Intifafa, Stadtlander dismissed the allegations of bias, claiming Triebert’s work had been integrated into another article.

Only, the article he linked, titled “Chaos, Provocations and Violence: How Attacks on Israeli Soccer Fans Unfolded,” was one of the many NYT reports downplaying the aggressive actions of Israeli hooligans during the incident.

Yet, perhaps this is unsurprising, given Charlie Stadtlander brings a background as a former NSA spokesperson and US Army Cyber Command officer — roles not exactly associated with promoting transparency.

Stadtlander’s role as director of external communications at the Times ostensibly does not involve editorial decisions.

Yet, to some, it’s reasonable to ask whether Stadtlander's skills in controlling narratives for the NSA align too comfortably with the needs of a newsroom that balances journalistic integrity and corporate-state relationships.

“All of this raises obvious questions,” Jon Schwarz from the Intercept observed in a March 2023 report.

“Is being the spokesperson for the nation’s most prestigious newspaper a completely different job from being the spokesperson for the NSA? Or are they pretty much the same job? Most importantly, are the perspectives of the two institutions fundamentally different — or are they, in more ways than you might imagine, fundamentally the same?”