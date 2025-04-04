In late March, when Israel launched a fresh ground invasion into Rafah, a team of emergency responders rushed to the frontlines to save lives. Nine staff from the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and six Civil Defence responders were dispatched, but before they could reach their destination, all contact was lost with them.

Despite urgent efforts by the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), access to the site was blocked for five days.

Days later, a mass grave was discovered near the site, containing the bodies of eight PRCS staff, six Civil Defence responders, and a UNRWA worker – with one PRCS member still missing.

When UN officials were finally able to reach the site, they discovered a devastating scene. “Ambulances, the UN vehicle, and the fire truck had been crushed and partially buried. After hours of digging, we recovered one body – a Civil Defence worker beneath his fire truck,” said Jonathan Whittall, Head of OCHA in the occupied Palestinian Territory.

“On the first day of Eid, we returned and recovered the buried bodies of 8 PRCS, 6 Civil Defense, and 1 UN staff. They were killed in their uniforms. Driving their clearly marked vehicles. Wearing their gloves. On their way to save lives. This should never have happened,” he added.

The incident is a clear violation of international humanitarian law, according to Alper Kucuk, Director-General for International Affairs & Migration at the Turkish Red Crescent and President of the Sphere Standards.

“Humanitarian action and humanitarian workers are clearly protected under international humanitarian law. The Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols both protect and call for respect for humanitarian workers and their missions,” he explains to TRT World.

The Turkish Red Crescent is “outraged by the killing of its colleagues working for the Palestine Red Crescent, but also for other humanitarian agencies”.

“They were responding to an emergency, trying to save lives, when they came under fire. They went missing. After days of silence, their bodies were found in a mass grave, along with Civil Defence and UN humanitarian workers. This is the level of threat we’re dealing with.”

Killing of protected persons

Humanitarian personnel are protected under international humanitarian law, particularly under the Geneva Conventions.

Aid workers serving with UN agencies, NGOs, and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement are listed among protected persons and must not be targeted by any party to a conflict.

In 2003, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 1502 , strengthening protections for humanitarian workers and classifying attacks against them as war crimes.

Attacking aid workers is not only a violation of international law but could also constitute a war crime, particularly when part of a systematic pattern, one that is unfortunately evident in the repeated targeting of humanitarian personnel by Israeli forces.

Out of more than 50,500 people killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023, the number of humanitarian personnel assassinated by Israel stands at least 408. In just the first three months of 2025, the Israeli army has been responsible for multiple incidents in which it completely disregarded international law.

In January, the World Food Programme (WFP) reported that Israeli forces fired at least 16 bullets at one of their aid convoys.

On March 19, the UN said Israeli forces attacked its compound in Deir al-Balah, killing a Bulgarian staff member and seriously injuring six others, all from the UN Mine Action Service. Following the attack, the UN withdrew 30 percent of its international staff from Gaza and demanded an independent investigation. Israel denied responsibility.

On March 27, World Central Kitchen reported that Israeli forces struck one of its food distribution points during mealtime, killing a volunteer and wounding six others.

When asked about the most serious challenges facing humanitarian responders on the ground, Kucuk points to a lack of access: “The biggest challenge is reaching those in need.”