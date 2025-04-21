Pope Francis, the spiritual leader of nearly 1.4 billion Roman Catholics, died on Monday after suffering from double pneumonia.

He came to be known as a strong advocate for global peace, compassion, and social justice. In particular, he endeared himself to Muslims around the world for his repeated calls for a ceasefire during Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed over 51,200 people, mostly women and children, between October 2023 and April 2025.

Here’s a collection of 10 striking quotes by Pope Francis.

“This is not war. This is terrorism.”

— On November 22, 2023, Pope Francis described the violence in Gaza as exceeding the boundaries of war.

“According to some experts, what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of a genocide. It should be carefully investigated.”

— On November 19, 2024, he called for an investigation into whether Israel’s war on Gaza constituted genocide.

Related TRT Global - Pope Francis, an outspoken advocate of Palestinians

“I prefer a church which is bruised, hurting and dirty because it has been out on the streets, rather than a church which is unhealthy from being confined and from clinging to its own security.”

— In November 2013, Pope Francis called for making the church more merciful and one that gets its hands dirty while seeking out the poor and oppressed.

“A little bit of mercy makes the world less cold and more just.”

— In a 2013 address , Pope Francis emphasised mercy as a transformative force.

“How can it be that it is not a news item when an elderly homeless person dies of exposure, but it is news when the stock market loses two points?”