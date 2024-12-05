France, Europe’s second biggest economy, is under a political duress as the country’s centre-right government was rejected by a no-confidence vote on Wednesday, forcing Prime Minister Michel Bernier to resign.

Since European Parliament elections in June, when the French far-right block led by Marine Le Pen’s National Rally made big gains against President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist allies, the country’s politics has been thrown into chaos.

The latest victim of the French turbulence became the country’s elderly figure Michel Bernie, the prime minister of Macron, who could not persuade lawmakers to vote for his government’s budget despite behind-the-scenes political maneuvering with the far-right, which did not find his concessions sufficient.

“The small steps he timidly and belatedly attempted cannot be called concessions, they are crumbs,” said Le Pen, criticising Bernie’s budget, which does not protect “the most vulnerable” considering them “too rich to be helped but not poor enough to escape the tax bludgeoning.”

Both Le Pen’s block and the leftist alliance voted against Bernie’s budget, inflicting a deadly blow to Macron’s business-friendly centrist politics as both sides called for his resignation from the presidency.

In the summer, Macron called the snap election after seeing that his centrist coalition was in a total disarray in the face of a rising far-right, but the July election did not favour him with a result of a hung parliament, where a leftist alliance became the largest block.

But Macron, who defined his politics as a barrier to the far-right, refused to work with the leftist alliance , instead choosing Bernie, a conservative politician, who hoped to form at least a temporary alliance with Le Pen, as his prime minister.

Stabbed in the back

“They made a huge political mistake, by betting on the Rassemblement National (National Rally) and that instead they should have been courting the left rather than the Rassemblement National,” says Francois Gemenne, a political scientist at Sciences Po in Paris and the University of Liege in Belgium, referring to Macron’s unsuccessful gambit with Le Pen.

After the snap election, Macron appointed Bernie, who is a member of the conservative Les Républicains (The Republicans), one of the smallest parties, which has only 39 deputies out of 577 seats of the National Assembly in Paris. Eric Ciotti, the leader of Les Républicains joined the Rassemblement National-led bloc prior to the election.

Gemenne says that by appointing Bernie as the prime minister and Bruno Retailleau as the interior minister, “who is very close to the Rassemblement National”, Macron and his allies “have been courting the extreme right from the beginning.”

“Everything they did since the start since Michel Barnier took office was to try and please the Rassemblement National in the hope of being able to count on them at the moment of crucial votes like this,” says the professor.

But the no-confidence vote showed that “the Rassemblement National stabbed them in the back,” Gemenne tells TRT World, showing how Macron got “completely wrong in terms of political, strategic and political maneuvering.”