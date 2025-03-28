“The world map will not change if all the people of Gaza disappear. No one will feel your absence, and no one will ask about you.”

The chilling message rained down in the form of leaflets dropped on Gaza by an Israeli drone, as deadly attacks in the north drove thousands of Palestinians south, where safety is far from guaranteed.

The top of the page is plastered with images of Netanyahu and a finger-wagging Trump, who appears to be reading the threat-laden warning below aloud himself.

“You have been left alone to face your inevitable fate,” the leaflet reads.

“Neither America nor Europe cares about Gaza, and not even your Arab countries, which are now our allies, providing us with money, oil, and weapons while sending you only shrouds for your dead.”

The leaflet, although denied by Israel, is a copy of similar messages that came before – at least since February, the month Trump unveiled his controversial plan for the United States to “take over” and “own” the Palestinian enclave.

It includes a final call to those willing to assist the Israeli government as Trump’s plan to uproot Gaza’s population moves forward – “which will impose forced displacement upon you, whether you accept it or not.”

“In return, you must agree to cooperate with us, and we will not hesitate for a moment to provide help.”

“Voluntary departure” from a genocidal war

The timing of the cooperate-or-die threats, whether delivered through leaflets or imposed by deadly air strikes or both, coincides with the announcement of a dubious new agency by Israeli authorities.

On March 22, 2025, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved the establishment of a directorate within the Defense Ministry to enable what it termed the “voluntary departure” of Palestinians from Gaza to third countries.

The directorate claims it will cater to those who “express interest” in leaving voluntarily, promising to prepare for their “safe and controlled passage”.

The announcement comes amid a blockade on aid, ongoing air strikes, and worsening humanitarian conditions in the besieged enclave, where the death toll has topped 50,000 since October 7, 2023. Israel’s violation of a fragile ceasefire has only worsened the situation.