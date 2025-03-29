Gaza City, Gaza - This Eid, Palestinians in Gaza had hoped for a moment of peace—to mark the holiday with what little they have left. Instead, they are once again burying their dead, rationing food, and clinging to memories of the Eids that once were.



Morning Eid prayers will be offered in sombre streets, and for many, the only Eid visits will be made to freshly dug graves.

Since early March, when Israel resumed its bombardment of Gaza and broke the terms of a ceasefire agreement brokered in February, the enclave has spiralled further into devastation. The renewed Israeli military campaign killed 180 children in a single day in airstrikes, and ground forces are once again destroying Rafah.



The latest assault has extinguished any glimmer of normalcy. More than 900 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since March 18.



Children no longer ask for toys or treats; instead they recite prayers for their dead relatives.



Ahmad Hamdan, 11, lost his father in March when he was killed by an Israeli drone strike. For Ahmad, Eid without his father now means nothing.

“He was the one who bought me my Eid clothes,” he tells TRT World. “He would make Eid for me. Now, I don’t feel anything.”

Broken and vulnerable he adds: “No one looks after me, no one makes me feel safe. It hurts every time I remember that my father is gone forever.”



His sorrow is echoed across Gaza, where grief has become part of the social fabric. Everyone has lost someone.

In the northern town of Jabaliya, Ranim Mousa, 34, walks through the rubble where her home once stood. “Before the war, I had plans. I was supposed to study Arabic manuscripts abroad. I had a scholarship,” she says, standing beside the twisted metal of her former life.



“When the ceasefire was announced I once again dared to hope that life may somehow return to how it was before this war. But instead life has got worse, my house was bombed in the renewed airstrikes and my younger brother was killed. Now, Eid is just another painful reminder of everything we've lost.”

The March Israeli offensive has come at a devastating cost with Palestinian civilians paying the price. Entire neighbourhoods have been flattened. Fuel and food are scarce. International aid barely trickles in.



The streets are no longer filled with the sounds of celebration as they once were during the brief truce—they’re now silent, save for the distant rumble of drones and the wails of the mourning.



Grieving instead of celebrating