Ankara — The crisp breeze in the Turkish capital carried the melody of national anthems sung by schoolchildren — first Pakistan's, then Türkiye's — setting the tone for an evening of reflection and pride.

On Tuesday, the Pakistani embassy in Ankara hosted a grand reception, uniting dignitaries, diplomats, and hundreds of attendees to celebrate Pakistan's 85th National Day.

The event, filled with national songs and stirring speeches, highlighted the enduring friendship between Türkiye and Pakistan.

"The relationship between Türkiye and Pakistan is an exemplary relationship rarely seen between any two nations," Numan Kurtulmus, the speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, told a diverse crowd that included ambassadors, high-ranking military officers and citizens of both countries.

"We can't forget the support we received from (present-day) Pakistan in our independence struggle, when women donated their earrings to support Turkish independence."

Türkiye and Pakistan have spoken with one voice on crucial issues like Palestine, Kashmir, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Karabakh. They have led the charge against the scourge of Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred. Türkiye's position as a vocal advocate for Muslim issues, particularly on Palestine, aligns closely with Pakistan's foreign policy stance.

The two countries also share common strategic interests in regional stability, particularly in the context of challenges posed by terrorism.

Kurtulmus vowed that Türkiye will continue to defend Pakistan on all international forums.

"As the Turkish nation, we have always been with the Pakistani people since the day Pakistan gained its independence. We have always been with Pakistan in its difficult times."

Over the years, both allies have solidified their defence ties.

Türkiye is now Pakistan's second-largest arms supplier, according to a 2023 report. Ankara fulfilled 11 percent of Islamabad's total arms needs in 2023 by exporting weaponry and ammunition worth $21 million.

Both Ankara and Islamabad enhance indigenous capabilities through technology transfers, co-production and joint ventures.

Shared religious, cultural heritage

At the embassy event, distinguished guests included Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, and senior members of Türkiye's Land Forces.