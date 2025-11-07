TÜRKİYE
Ankara is "closely following" developments in Libya and "will continue to do its part to ensure security and stability," Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells Abdulhamid Dbeibeh in a phone call.
Türkiye's Erdogan, Libya's Abdulhamid Dbeibeh discuss bilateral ties, regional issues
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Libyan PM Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh within the 4th edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum [FILE]. / AA
November 7, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Libya’s Government of National Unity Premier Abdulhamid Dbeibeh have discussed bilateral relations between the two nations, as well as regional issues.

In a phone call on Friday, Erdogan told Dbeibeh that Ankara is "closely following" developments in Libya and "will continue to do its part to ensure security and stability," according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Stressing the importance of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, particularly energy, the Turkish president said that the two countries will continue their joint efforts to protect their rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Türkiye and Libya signed a memorandum of understanding focusing on cooperation in mining, energy and infrastructure in July 2025.

Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEIK), Türkiye-Libya Business Council, Libyan National Mining Corporation, Libya’s General Authority for Exhibitions and Conferences and Emaar Libya Holding Company were the signatories.

The agreement, which is also aimed at increasing bilateral trade volume in the three fields, was signed by Murtaza Karanfil, Chairman of the DEIK Türkiye-Libya Business Council, and Fouad Al-Awwam, CEO of Emaar Libya Holding Company.

SOURCE:AA
