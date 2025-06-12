US President Donald Trump is growing “ more and more less confident ” in his ability to strike a deal with Iran over its nuclear programme, as tensions between Tel Aviv and Tehran flare up dangerously close to open conflict.

On Thursday, further escalating tensions, Trump announced the withdrawal of nonessential personnel from US military bases in the region, citing that “it could be a dangerous place”. When asked the rationale behind the move, Trump offered a vague response : “Well, you’re going to have to figure that one out yourself.”

The US president's ambiguous language, including “we’ll see what happens” has fuelled speculation that a long-anticipated Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities may be underway.

“Tensions are rising, especially with Iran, as nuclear talks stall and fears grow that Israel might strike Iran’s nuclear sites. If that happens, Iran is expected to hit back, possibly targeting American forces or embassies nearby,” says Aimen Jamil, an Islamabad-based expert on Iran.

Multiple American and European sources have warned that an Israeli attack on Iran could be imminent. Tehran has issued stark warnings, promising that adversaries “will certainly suffer heavier casualties” if they attack.

“In that case, the US will have no choice but to leave the region, as all of its bases are within the reach of the Iranian military and they will not hesitate to target all of them in their host countries,” said Iranian Defence Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh.

Commenting on the withdrawal of nonessential personnel, Jamil tells TRT World: “This evacuation is both a safety measure and a warning signal. It shows that Washington is preparing for a worst-case scenario without jumping into action yet. At the same time, this move pressures Iran by signalling that the US sees the situation as serious, and it could either lead to renewed diplomacy or push things closer to conflict.”

Dan Steinbock, author of The Fall of Israel and an internationally-acclaimed political economics analyst, sees Washington’s move as “a misguided negotiating tactic to raise stakes in order to boost the Trump administration’s ‘maximum pressure’ on Iran.”

An Iranian source with extensive experience in past nuclear negotiations, speaking on condition of anonymity described the US evacuation order as an old-fashioned tactic to gain more leverage at the negotiation table.

“They do not dare to attack. If so, the NPT is dead,” he tells TRT World, referring to the 1968 Non-Proliferation Treaty , to which Iran is a signatory.

“In part, it is a self-defeating pretext to let Israel pave the way to still another unwarranted proxy war and significant regional escalation,” Steinbock tells TRT World.

Boaz Atzili, professor of Foreign Policy and Global Security at Washinton DC’s American University, outlines three possible outcomes from Trump’s Middle East evacuation.

One involves direct Israeli military action against Iran, with potential US support. Another sees Washington using the threat of confrontation as a bargaining chip to pressure Iran into backing away from the nuclear threshold.

The third is a combination of the two where “the US hopes that the threat will get Iran to back down, but is willing to let Israel act in a limited way if Iran is not moving in the right direction,” the professor tells TRT World.

According to Alon Liel, the former director general of the Israeli foreign ministry, the Netanyahu government is escalating tensions with Iran in an attempt to divert international attention from what’s going on in Gaza, a catastrophe, the “very unpleasant pictures” of which unsettle the Israeli government deeply.

“There is an attempt to spin and divert attention from Gaza to other things like Iran,” Liel tells TRT World. But “the real big story is going on in Gaza,” he says. “It’s horrible and terrible things are being done, but the world is not stopping us. I hope the war will stop immediately.”

Have nuclear negotiations failed?

Prior to the current flare-up between Israel and Iran, nuclear negotiations led by the Trump administration had shown tentative progress, with both Washington and Tehran expressing optimism.