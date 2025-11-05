YouTube has quietly erased more than 700 videos and shut down the accounts of three major Palestinian human rights organisations, a report by The Intercept published on Tuesday shows.

The deleted accounts belonged to Al-Haq, Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights, and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights, all of which posted extensive footage documenting violations of international law by Israel in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The Intercept says the video content included investigations of Israeli strikes, testimonies from survivors, and documentation of the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

The removals took place in early October, shortly after the US government imposed sanctions on the groups for their cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is investigating Israeli officials over war crimes in Gaza.

YouTube confirmed the account terminations followed a review triggered by US sanctions, citing its obligation to comply with applicable trade and sanctions laws.