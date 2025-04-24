Buenos Aires, Argentina – Before the sun rose over Buenos Aires, grief had already cast its long shadow across Argentina: Pope Francis was dead. In the stillness of those early morning hours, hundreds of mourners gathered at the Basilica of San José de Flores, to offer tributes, prayer, and silence to the man who had once walked its aisles as a young seminarian named Jorge Mario Bergoglio.

For Argentines, Pope Francis was not just a religious figure. He was one of their own, a son of Buenos Aires who transcended the Vatican’s walls and brought Argentine humility to the heart of global Catholicism.

"He was beloved all over the world for his empathy — for the poor, for those truly in need of the Church,” said Camila, 30, speaking to TRT World, visibly touched as she approached the basilica.

“I feel he still had so much more to give — to Argentina and to the world, added her mother, Norma. “His humility made him so admired and loved. We will always remember him.”



They joined a crowd that had grown throughout the morning, entering the church for a special Mass in his honour led by Archbishop Jorge García Cuerva.

In Flores, he was Jorge

The neighbourhood of Flores, where Francis was born 88 years ago, has become the epicentre of public mourning — and quiet remembrance.

Outside the basilica, the sidewalk overflowed with flickering candles, strings of rosaries, and faded photographs — a makeshift shrine to a man who once travelled by subway to pray here every Sunday.



It was across from this very station that a 17-year-old Bergoglio first sensed a higher calling. Neighbours remembered him not as a pope to 1.4 billion Catholics, but as a familiar, kind presence.

“In the 1980s, he always came around the neighbourhood, stopped by my shop,” said Sebastián, 71. “Even after he became bishop, nothing changed. He always ended conversations with, ‘Pray for me.’ Just like he did as Pope. He was the ideal pope: humble, caring, never seeking attention.”

Now, near the plaza where he once played football and bought his daily newspaper, hundreds gather to say goodbye. For many, the sorrow is overwhelming.

“You can’t put it into words,” said Jorge, his voice trembling. “A great man is leaving us — a man who stood up for the humble and helped renew the Catholic Church.”

Beyond the Church