Washington, DC — A single television advertisement has brought US-Canada trade talks to a grinding halt.

On October 23, 2025, US President Donald Trump announced the immediate termination of all negotiations with Canada, citing a 60-second spot from Ontario that repurposed a 1987 radio address by President Ronald Reagan to attack his tariffs.

What started as a local protest against US tariffs on steel, aluminium, autos, lumber, and copper has now erupted into a diplomatic storm, shaking the core of the USMCA (United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement, a pact that replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement in 2020).

The ad in question opens with images of shuttered factories, rising prices, and empty shop floors. This follows Reagan’s voice delivering excerpt from his April 25, 1987, radio address: "But over the long run, such trade barriers hurt every American, worker, and consumer. High tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation by foreign countries and the triggering of fierce trade wars. Then the worst happens. Markets shrink and collapse, businesses and industries shut down, and millions of people lose their jobs."

A narrator then drives the point home: "Tariffs don't protect jobs—they kill them." The spot closes, urging viewers to contact their representatives and noting it is funded by Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s office.

Ford, a vocal critic of Trump's tariffs, aimed at highlighting the economic fallout of protectionist duties.

The US tariffs, introduced earlier in 2025, struck at Ontario's industrial core, dealing a huge blow to its auto and metals sectors just as Canadian Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc prepared to meet US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Ford saw the reaction coming. "We’re using public domain material to tell the truth," he wrote on social media.

Trump responded with fury. On Truth Social, he branded the ad "FAKE," accusing Canada of "fraudulently" editing Reagan's words to "interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts."

He insisted Reagan "LOVED TARIFFS FOR OUR COUNTRY," framing the ad as an attack on national security.

The White House dismissed Canadian offers of conciliatory gestures, including a lighthearted World Series bet.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation also jumped in and condemned the ad for misrepresenting Reagan's address, noting it advocated "free and fair trade" rather than blanket opposition to tariffs.

The fallout was immediate. Trump declared: "ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED," suspending LeBlanc-Lutnick talks and casting uncertainty over USMCA revisions.

"Policy disagreement"

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney attempted to quell the fire, telling Toronto's RED-FM he was ready to engage: "We're ready to make a bet with the U.S.... on constructive negotiations."