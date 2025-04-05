The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has condemned the controversial Waqf amendment bill passed by the Indian parliament and declared a nationwide protest and legal battle to overturn the "unjust legislation."

The board, an NGO established to protect Muslims' interests in matters of personal law, has called on Muslims to take action to oppose the amended legislation, announcing that the board will "lead a nationwide movement against these amendments in coordination with all religious, community-based, and social organisations, and the campaign will continue until the amendments are fully repealed," on Saturday.

Despite criticism and opposition from other parties, the Indian parliament, led by the far-right Hindu-nationalist Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), on Friday passed the controversial bill governing Islamic charitable endowments, known as waqf.

Waqf properties, which Muslims donate for religious or charitable purposes, include mosques, graveyards, seminaries, orphanages, schools, markets, and large tracts of land throughout India.

“The Board will not only take the legal route to challenge these discriminatory and unjust amendments in the Supreme Court but will also employ all democratic and peaceful means of protest, including demonstrations, symbolic protests such as wearing black armbands, roundtable meetings with fellow citizens, and press conferences,” said the AIMPLB statement.

Solidarity with Muslims

The organisation added that in each state's capital, Muslim community leaders will "offer symbolic arrests" and organise protests in districts, culminating in the submission of memoranda to the President of India and the Home Minister via the respective District Magistrates and Collectors.