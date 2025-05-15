Top officials from Russia and Ukraine are all set to meet face-to-face in Istanbul for the first time since they signed a historic grain deal in the Turkish megapolis in 2022.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Ankara and could potentially travel to Istanbul for the talks brokered by Türkiye, there was no clarity if Russian President Vladimir Putin would attend the talks.

“The difficulties of a leadership-level meeting show that negotiating conditions for a peace deal will be very tough between the two sides,” Abdullah Erboga, an Istanbul-based academic and expert on international affairs, tells TRT World.

The latest Istanbul talks – coming more than three years after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022 - are being seen as the first serious attempt to end the conflict, the bloodiest in Europe since World War II.

US President Donald Trump – who is on a Middle East tour – announced on board Air Force One that “if something happened, I’d go (to Istanbul) on Friday if it was appropriate”. His comments are being read as clear signs that the US and other stakeholders have not yet given up hopes of a last-minute trip to Istanbul by Putin.

There is also a possibility that Trump might visit Istanbul or Ankara to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and make a public call to Putin to show up for the Ukraine meeting.

"I don't know that he (Putin) would be there if I'm not there. I know he would like me to be there, and that's a possibility. If we could end the war, I'd be thinking about that," Trump told reporters accompanying him on his tour.

While there are big hopes for a positive outcome from the talks, analysts say there are real differences between the expectations of the two warring sides.

While Ukrainians expect at least a 30-day truce from the Istanbul meeting, the Russians are seeking a peace deal on the lines of the 2022 draft agreement in Istanbul, which proposed Kiev’s neutrality and the acceptance of Russian as the second official language of Ukraine. Ukraine would also consider reducing its army and paying attention to Russia’s security concerns, according to the draft.

But the draft was not ratified as Ukraine refused to recognise Russian sovereignty in some occupied regions, including Crimea.

Sergei Markov, a leading Russian academic and a former advisor to Putin, sees the opportunity for successful negotiations in Istanbul as “quite small” because of various reasons ranging from Zelenskyy’s “reluctance” to hold serious talks with Moscow to big differences between the two sides on what a ceasefire would serve.

Russia strongly believes that Kiev has a hidden agenda in its unconditional ceasefire demand backed by Western powers, which is to address their growing military crisis, Markov tells TRT World. He feels that Zelenskyy wants to use the ceasefire period as an opportunity to invite British, French and other Western troops into Ukrainian territory.

Zelenskyy is also seeking the deployment of US air-defence systems in Poland and Romania, the two Eastern European neighbours to Ukraine, to protect both Kiev’s troops and Western soldiers, according to Markov.

In recent months, Ukraine has faced military setbacks across different fronts.

Moscow considers the 30-day ceasefire call without conditions as the proposal of “all of the Russian enemies,” says Markov, but he also adds that the Kremlin is not against a ceasefire if it provides clear guarantees that no foreign troops and military aid would be sent to Ukraine.

“Zelenskyy (has) come to Türkiye only because of Trump’s pressure,” not for a real peace deal, says Markov.

Prior to his trip to Türkiye, Zelenskyy indicated that "Ukraine is ready for any format of negotiations, and we are not afraid of meetings.”

But a Wall Street Journal report, citing “officials briefed on Kiev’s position”, claimed that Ukrainian negotiators only aim to talk about a ceasefire without discussing any other matters.

On the other hand, Russians do not want to have a concrete peace deal at this stage when Moscow has an upper hand in war fronts, says Erboga, adding that Moscow’s low level representation in the Istanbul meeting proves this point.