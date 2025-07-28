Google has admitted that its Android Earthquake Alerts system failed to deliver timely and accurate warnings to millions of people ahead of the catastrophic earthquakes that struck Türkiye in February 2023.

On February 6, 2023, the back-to-back quakes measuring 7.7 and 7.6 in magnitude killed over 50,000 people and injured more than 100,000 in Türkiye alone.

Another 6,000 lives were lost in neighbouring Syria. In total, more than 14 million people were affected by the quakes.

Despite the severity of the disaster and the wide reach of the tremors across 11 Turkish provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa – Google’s system sent its most urgent warning, “Take Action,” to only 469 users.

Nearly 10 million people were within 98 miles (160 km) of the epicentre of the first quake, which struck at 4:17 am local time.

The strongest alert, which was designed to override “Do Not Disturb” settings and sound a loud alarm, could have given those people up to 35 seconds of advance warning.

However, only about half a million people received the less urgent “Be Aware” alert, which is designed for light tremors and doesn’t override phone settings, Google told the BBC.

At that early hour, it’s likely that many never saw it.

Initially, Google had said the system had “performed well”.

But after internal reviews and the pressure, the tech giant admitted the system significantly underestimated the strength of the earthquake and failed to trigger the appropriate high-level warnings.