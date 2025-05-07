Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said Islamabad reserves the right to retaliate against New Delhi's cross-border strikes that killed 31 people and wounded nearly 60 others, in the worst attack in more than two decades between the neighbours.

Dar said New Delhi is seeking to escalate regional tensions to nullify the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank.

"Pakistan has the right (to retaliate) because last night, perhaps it needs clarification, we did not take escalatory mode or move. We only acted in defence," Dar told TRT World in an exclusive interview.

Pakistan said it shot down five Indian fighter jets in Indian airspace immediately after its arch-rival conducted cross-border strikes on nine sites that Islamabad says left dozens of civilians, including women and children, dead.

Tensions between the two South Asian nations flared following a deadly attack in India-administered Kashmir on April 22 that claimed 26 lives. India has held Pakistan indirectly responsible for the worst attack in years in the disputed region that both countries claim in full but administer in part.

Islamabad refuted India's claims, proposing an impartial inquiry. India, however, rejected the suggestion and instead launched multiple strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Dar said the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) acted under "clear instructions" to hit only those Indian fighter jets that released payload against the country.

If the PAF was given a free hand, the number of downed fighter jets of India would have been close to 15, he said.

"We behaved in a very responsible manner."

Related TRT Global - Pakistan shot down Indian Rafale jet in Kashmir dogfight — report

NSAs of two countries talk

The escalation has raised fears of a broader conflict between the two long-time rivals, prompting calls from the international community to exercise restraint.

Türkiye said the Indian attack "created a risk of all-out war" and condemned its "provocative" steps and the targeting of civilians.

The US, UK, Russia, China, France and multilateral players like the United Nations have called for ending the dispute through peaceful means.