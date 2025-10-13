In the hills of Khanmoh, on the outskirts of Srinagar in India-administered Kashmir, lies Guryul Ravine—a geological site of immense global significance. It is a place where time itself seems tangible, etched into the very texture of the stones.
Dating back 250 million years, the ravine holds evidence of the Permian-Triassic extinction, often called the “Mother of Extinctions,” the most severe mass extinction in Earth’s history, which wiped out nearly all life.
Guryul’s layered rock formations even preserve traces of what scientists believe to be one the world’s earliest recorded tsunami, offering a rare glimpse into the ancient cataclysms that reshaped the planet.
For the people living nearby, however, the site’s significance was not always known.
“In my childhood, we used to take stones from here and sell them in the market,” recalls Ghulam Qadir, 70, a lifelong resident of the village.
Resting his sickle on his knee after cutting grass for his cattle, he remembers the day officials from the Department of Geology and Mining arrived. “They said we cannot take these stones anymore, and that something has been found in them.”
That “something” would turn out to be a fossil record unlike anything else in the world. Scientists had realised these stones contained a unique key to Earth’s biological history.
Dr. Riyaz Ahmad Mir, Scientist C at the National Institute of Hydrology in Roorkee and former senior geologist at the Geological Survey of India, laments how little the site is recognised locally.
“It’s so unfortunate,” he says. “We don’t know what is in our backyard. While everyone in the academic world knows about this place, in the public sphere little is known about it. It is also because there are no palaeontology experts in Kashmir who would have highlighted it. Although some awareness programmes have been held, they are very limited.”
From the 1950s until the political turmoil of the 1990s, Mir explains, foreign researchers—mostly from Western countries—visited Guryul to collect samples. But with the onset of insurgency, that work came to a standstill.
Decades of conflict and insecurity halted research, but also eroded local interest and institutional support.
Remnants of life
Unlike many fossil sites around the world, Guryul compresses an unusually thick and intact record of that ancient catastrophe: a three-metre-deep succession of rock that scientists consider one of the most complete windows into the event—far thicker than the 27-centimetre reference layer at Meishan in China.
“When life dies in the sea,” Mir explains, “it sinks into sediment and becomes fossil; shells and bones get preserved. What you see as stones or an ordinary mountain are actually fossil imprints, remnants of life from millions of years ago.”
Even Mount Everest, he points out, bears traces of oceanic life uplifted during the formation of the Himalaya. “When the Himalaya mountains were formed, that record is also found in Guryul.” For geologists, this makes Guryul one of the few sites on Earth where the transition between the Permian and Triassic periods can be studied in continuous, undisturbed sequence.
In the field of geology, there is no doubt that Guryul is a highly valued treasure. But in India-administered Kashmir’s political landscape, science often loses out.
Years of conflict and bureaucratic inertia have left the ravine’s preservation efforts stranded. On paper, it has been adopted and mapped as an International Fossil Park, but on the ground, the fossils lie exposed, unprotected, and largely forgotten.
Meanwhile, a far bigger menace grew around Guryul: a ring of cement factories and quarries that have turned the entire belt into what locals call “a dust bowl”. A thin grey film of dust coats homes, crops, and the fossils themselves.
“Guryul isn’t just rocks; it is a living archive of our planet’s history,” says Rahib Qazi (name changed to protect the identity), a social activist who has spent years petitioning authorities.
“And yet we are watching it be blown apart, layer by layer, for cement and profit. This is pure theft, not just from Kashmir but from humanity. You can build another factory, but you can’t rebuild a millions-of-years-old fossil bed. Once it’s gone, it’s gone forever.”
Qazi rejects the government-imposed narrative that has dominated the debate for years. “We have been told jobs and industry come first. But what about the jobs that would come from preserving this site? For example: responsible geotourism, research collaborations, heritage education. The kinds of livelihoods that would not destroy the resources.”
He calls the dust a kind of second erasure: “It doesn’t just settle on the rocks; it settles on our health, our air, and our future. These days, the government talks about culture and heritage, but when the choice is between protecting history and feeding industry, they choose the latter.”
Earth’s historical core threatened
The warnings about the urgent intervention have moved beyond activist circles. In July this year, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) wrote to the Jammu and Kashmir administration flagging a “serious threat” to the Guryul fossils from the ongoing quarrying, industrial development, and land diversion.
The agency recommended immediate intervention to prevent the irreversible damage, stressing that it is not merely a local heritage site but an international reference section for the Permian-Triassic boundary. Yet official concern has so far failed to translate into action.
Over the years, scientists and planners have proposed road maps for Guryul’s future. In 2017, a team of geologists from the Geology and Mining Departments of Jammu University and University College London recommended declaring Guryul a Zone of Geological Importance and banning mining entirely.
Soon after, the site was demarcated and placed under a protection order. Announcements followed: plans for an international fossil park, and memorandums of understanding with research institutes. But by 2023, local reports noted that the transformation had stalled, and the so-called “fossil park” still existed only on paper.
Mir is diplomatic yet direct about what needs to be done: “Kashmir is already a tourist destination. If the government conserves this site, it can be promoted as a geo-heritage treasure. We can maintain the site, put signboards and inform visitors what species are here, and the past that is embedded in these stones”.
In his view, Guryul could even be a candidate for UNESCO World Heritage recognition—if protections on paper turned into protections on the ground.
Qazi, meanwhile, believes the choice is stark. Guryul, he says, “is not a museum to be built, it is a landscape to be spared.”
Despite years of quarrying, much of the site still survives. Whether it endures, he adds, depends on how quickly the world chooses preservation over profit.
If protected, Guryul could yet become what it was meant to be: “a classroom under open sky”, where future generations can touch the stones and, through them, the deep memory of the Earth itself.