In the hills of Khanmoh, on the outskirts of Srinagar in India-administered Kashmir, lies Guryul Ravine—a geological site of immense global significance. It is a place where time itself seems tangible, etched into the very texture of the stones.



Dating back 250 million years, the ravine holds evidence of the Permian-Triassic extinction , often called the “Mother of Extinctions,” the most severe mass extinction in Earth’s history, which wiped out nearly all life.



Guryul’s layered rock formations even preserve traces of what scientists believe to be one the world’s earliest recorded tsunami, offering a rare glimpse into the ancient cataclysms that reshaped the planet.

For the people living nearby, however, the site’s significance was not always known.



“In my childhood, we used to take stones from here and sell them in the market,” recalls Ghulam Qadir, 70, a lifelong resident of the village.

Resting his sickle on his knee after cutting grass for his cattle, he remembers the day officials from the Department of Geology and Mining arrived. “They said we cannot take these stones anymore, and that something has been found in them.”



That “something” would turn out to be a fossil record unlike anything else in the world. Scientists had realised these stones contained a unique key to Earth’s biological history.

Dr. Riyaz Ahmad Mir, Scientist C at the National Institute of Hydrology in Roorkee and former senior geologist at the Geological Survey of India, laments how little the site is recognised locally.



“It’s so unfortunate,” he says. “We don’t know what is in our backyard. While everyone in the academic world knows about this place, in the public sphere little is known about it. It is also because there are no palaeontology experts in Kashmir who would have highlighted it. Although some awareness programmes have been held, they are very limited.”



From the 1950s until the political turmoil of the 1990s, Mir explains, foreign researchers—mostly from Western countries—visited Guryul to collect samples. But with the onset of insurgency, that work came to a standstill.



Decades of conflict and insecurity halted research, but also eroded local interest and institutional support.



Remnants of life

Unlike many fossil sites around the world, Guryul compresses an unusually thick and intact record of that ancient catastrophe: a three-metre-deep succession of rock that scientists consider one of the most complete windows into the event—far thicker than the 27-centimetre reference layer at Meishan in China.



“When life dies in the sea,” Mir explains, “it sinks into sediment and becomes fossil; shells and bones get preserved. What you see as stones or an ordinary mountain are actually fossil imprints, remnants of life from millions of years ago.”



Even Mount Everest, he points out, bears traces of oceanic life uplifted during the formation of the Himalaya. “When the Himalaya mountains were formed, that record is also found in Guryul.” For geologists, this makes Guryul one of the few sites on Earth where the transition between the Permian and Triassic periods can be studied in continuous, undisturbed sequence.

In the field of geology, there is no doubt that Guryul is a highly valued treasure. But in India-administered Kashmir’s political landscape, science often loses out.

Years of conflict and bureaucratic inertia have left the ravine’s preservation efforts stranded. On paper, it has been adopted and mapped as an International Fossil Park, but on the ground, the fossils lie exposed, unprotected, and largely forgotten.