As the year draws to a close, Israel’s violent assaults on Palestinians persist across Gaza as well as the occupied West Bank. Meanwhile, there are no signs of a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, leaving their prolonged conflict unresolved.

In Gaza and the occupied West Bank, the bloodshed has reached unprecedented levels. Over 35,000 Palestinians were killed in 2024, marking the deadliest year since the Israeli invasion and Zionist aggression began in 1948. Ukraine, too, has endured its bloodiest chapter, with 67,000 deaths recorded on both sides of the conflict.

In Lebanon, a fragile 60-day ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel has held since late November. However, nearly 4,000 Lebanese have already been killed this year, and the Netanyahu government has repeatedly violated the truce with targeted strikes under different pretexts.

Syria experienced a surprising turn of events in late November, with an unexpected opposition offensive abruptly toppling the Assad regime after 11 days of an intense campaign. Since then, the country has largely remained uncharacteristically calm despite its long history of Baathist repression.

Overall, 2024 marked a bloody year, with 233,000 people killed, an increase of 30 percent compared to the previous year, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED) project. Fatal acts of violence have doubled since 2019, leaving one in eight people exposed to conflict. Among these, Palestinians endured “the highest level of violence”, according to ACLED.

Here is a summary of the year’s developments in four major conflicts: Gaza, Lebanon, Ukraine and Syria.

Gaza onslaught

The year 2024 stands as the most harrowing chapter in the history of Palestinian suffering, surpassing a century of Zionist repression and massacres.

Amid the relentless violence, there is a glimmer of hope for a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel as negotiators from both sides convene in Qatar.

Last week, Israel Katz, the Israeli defence minister, described the current stage of talks as “the closest we’ve been to a hostage deal since the last deal”, referencing the November 2023 agreement that secured the release of more than 100 Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Despite these developments, analysts remain sceptical that Israel’s occupation of Gaza will end. A recent New York Times report revealed that Israel has constructed 19 military bases across the Mediterranean enclave. Furthermore, Israeli forces have established a military build-up in central Gaza, effectively dividing the northern and southern regions.

Kamel Hawwash, a Palestinian professor, writer and political analyst, views Israel’s expanding military footprint as a sign of “prolonged” occupation. “Israel will stay wherever it wants because who's going to push it out of any part of Gaza,” Hawwash tells TRT World, referring to the US and Western support to Tel Aviv.

Shortly after October 7, Israeli leaders suggested intentions to expel Palestinians entirely from Gaza. While Hawwash is hesitant to call the ongoing operation an attempt at the total elimination of Palestinians from Gaza, he asserts that Israel has “quickly realised that with the support from the US and the UK, they had that they could do anything.”

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 45,000 Palestinians including 14,500 youngsters, wounding more than 106,000. “Virtually all 1.1 million children in Gaza are in urgent need of protection and mental health support,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell, in a social media post.

Ukraine war

2024 has also marked a brutal year for Russia-Ukraine hostilities. While Russian forces have had an upper hand over Kiev, making substantial gains and marching across eastern Ukrainian territories, Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government also initiated an unexpected counteroffensive, occupying parts of the Kursk region in Russia proper, in response to intensified attacks from Moscow.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, in 2024, Moscow had captured a total of almost 4,500 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory, advancing at a rate of 30 square kilometres per day. Most recently, Russia has approached the strategic city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, solidifying its grip on key areas.

But last week, a dramatic development unfolded in Moscow when an explosion near the Kremlin killed a top Russian general, Igor Kirillov, who led the military’s radiological, chemical and biological department. Ukraine claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to Sergei Markov, a Russian political scientist and a former advisor to Vladimir Putin, Kirillov was targeted by not only Ukraine but also Americans due to the Russian general’s campaign against US chemical and biological activities in Ukrainian territory. “It was American revenge against him,” Markov tells TRT World.

In 2022, during a speech, Kirillov described Pentagon’s Ukraine activities as part of “a front for illegal military and biological research”, accusing US Democratic Party members of funding bioweapons activities in Ukraine. “I would like to refer to one of the key Pentagon contractors receiving money from Hunter Biden’s investment fund, Metabiota,” he said.