The residents of Gaza are facing severe shortages of food in the besieged coastal region that has been in the middle of a grinding Israeli genocide for more than 600 days.

As hunger grows, hundreds of desperate Palestinians swarmed a United Nations warehouse on Wednesday in search of food.

A day earlier, a crowd was fired upon by Israeli military while overrunning an aid distribution site set up by a new but controversial foundation backed by Israel and the United States.

Palestinians and the UN have rejected that new system, saying it cannot meet the needs of Gaza's over 2 million starving people.

Until last week, Israel kept food and other supplies from entering Gaza for nearly three months as part of its annihilation campaign.

Here is a story of a Palestinian man who described 15 minutes of terror trying to get food in the new Gaza distribution system.

Shehada Hijazi woke at dawn. It was his best chance, he thought, to get his hands on a package of food at a new distribution site run by a controversial US and Israeli-backed foundation in Gaza.

Thousands of others, equally desperate to feed their hungry families, had the same idea.

By the time Hijazi walked the 7 kilometres to the southern tip of the territory, a militarised zone that has been cleansed of its residents, it was chaos.

People pushed and shoved for hours as they restlessly waited outside the site, surrounded by a barbed-wire fence, earth berms and checkpoints.

When it opened, the crowd charged, rushing toward hundreds of boxes left stacked on the ground on wooden pallets.

Hijazi described what he called 15 minutes of terror on Thursday at the centre run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, the private contractor that Israel says will replace the UN in feeding Gaza's hungry people.

Israeli soldiers opened fire in an attempt to “control” the crowd. His 23-year-old cousin was shot in the foot. They quickly abandoned hope of getting any food and ran for their lives.

The "gunfire was very intense.... The sand was jumping around us," he told The Associated Press.

On Friday, Hijazi said he would wait before returning, though he is desperate for anything to feed his extended family — now about 200 members living together in a displacement camp in the southern city of Khan Younis.

"Hunger has hit home. I can't wait around to watch my family die of hunger," the 41-year-old said.

It's a reality faced by hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, plagued by rising hunger and malnutrition after a nearly three-month Israeli blockade barring all food and supplies from Gaza.

Multiple witnesses have reported Israeli troops opening fire at GHF centres.