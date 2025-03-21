Washington, DC — Donald Trump's warning came first. "Domestic terrorism," he called it. A post on Truth Social carried the full force of his message: "We will find you. And that includes the funders. Up to 20 years in prison!!!"

Then came the twist. On Friday, Trump floated the idea of deporting convicted Tesla vandals to El Salvador, where the US has already sent hundreds of gang members. "Which has become so recently famous for such lovely conditions!" he quipped, referencing its notorious prisons.

Why was the US President saying this? Because attacks on Tesla are not random anymore. They appear relentless and are spreading across US states.

Cybertrucks and Tesla cars have been set ablaze in several states. Bullets and Molotov cocktails have shattered Tesla showrooms.

After one such attack in Loveland, Colorado, flames licking the edges of the night, left the acrid stench of burnt metal and plastic hanging in the air.

The arsonists have acted with precision — with Tesla charging stations torched, showroom windows shattered, Teslas in driveways and parking lots smashed beyond recognition.

No injuries, not yet. But the message is unmistakable: Tesla, co-founded and led by the world’s richest man Elon Musk, is a battlefield now.

The violence has escalated since Trump returned to the White House and installed Musk as head of the newly minted Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The billionaire, often acclaimed as an eccentric innovator, is now Trump's right-hand man, dismantling bureaucracy with the same zeal he once brought to rocket launches and self-driving cars.

Tesla showrooms, sleek temples of the electric revolution, have turned into flashpoints. Some protests stay peaceful — chants, banners, calls for boycotts. Others unleash chaos.

'Tesla is an easy target'

In Portland, a man allegedly hurled Molotov cocktails into a Tesla store, then returned days later to spray it with bullets. In the Seattle suburb of Tigard, gunfire shattered dealership windows twice in one week.

Seattle has taken some of the worst blows. Four Cybertrucks, reduced to skeletal frames, burned in a Tesla lot. Just last Friday, a witness saw a man dousing a Model S with gasoline before setting it alight.

Las Vegas bore its own scars. The word "RESIST" scrawled in red across the doors of a Tesla service centre, its vehicles already reduced to twisted wreckage by firebombs. The attacker fired rounds into the smouldering husks before disappearing into the night.

Authorities are scrambling. Federal agents in South Carolina arrested a man last week for setting fire to Tesla charging stations near Charleston.

"Tesla is an easy target," Randy Blazak, a sociologist who studies political violence told AP. "They’re rolling down our streets. They have dealerships in our neighbourhoods."