Lesotho was "shocked and embarrassed" by US President Donald Trump's mockery of the southern African nation, its Foreign Minister Lejone Mpotjoane says, after Trump called Lesotho a country "nobody has ever heard of" as he defended his sweeping cuts in aid during an address to Congress.

Trump singled out a past US aid project of "eight million dollars" in the southern African country which he said "nobody has ever heard of" as Republican lawmakers laughed.

"We did not expect a head of state to refer to another sovereign nation in such a manner," Mpotjoane says, adding "I would be happy to invite the president, as well as the rest of the world to come to Lesotho."

"Ever heard of Kingdom in the Sky? Guess not, too busy golfing to notice," journalist and activist Kananelo Boloetse posted on social media platform X.