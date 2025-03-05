Lesotho was "shocked and embarrassed" by US President Donald Trump's mockery of the southern African nation, its Foreign Minister Lejone Mpotjoane says, after Trump called Lesotho a country "nobody has ever heard of" as he defended his sweeping cuts in aid during an address to Congress.
Trump singled out a past US aid project of "eight million dollars" in the southern African country which he said "nobody has ever heard of" as Republican lawmakers laughed.
"We did not expect a head of state to refer to another sovereign nation in such a manner," Mpotjoane says, adding "I would be happy to invite the president, as well as the rest of the world to come to Lesotho."
"Ever heard of Kingdom in the Sky? Guess not, too busy golfing to notice," journalist and activist Kananelo Boloetse posted on social media platform X.
To provide a comprehensive overview of Lesotho, here are ten essential things to know about this unique nation —
Geographical Uniqueness: Lesotho is a landlocked country completely surrounded by South Africa. It is one of the few countries in the world to be entirely above 1,000 metres in elevation, earning it the nickname "The Kingdom in the Sky".
Political Structure: Lesotho is a constitutional monarchy with King Letsie III as the ceremonial head of state. The government is a parliamentary system with a prime minister as the head of government.
History and Independence: Formerly known as Basutoland, Lesotho gained independence from British colonial rule on October 4, 1966. Its history is deeply tied to the Basotho people, who resisted both British and Boer encroachments during the 19th century.
Language and Culture: The official languages of Lesotho are Sesotho and English. The culture is rich with traditional Basotho music, dance, and attire, including the distinctive Basotho blanket.
Economy: The economy of Lesotho is closely linked to South Africa, with which it shares a customs union. Key economic activities include agriculture, livestock, and manufacturing. The country is also known for its water resources, harnessed through the Lesotho Highlands Water Project, which supplies water to South Africa.
Population and Society: Lesotho has a population of about 2 million people. The society is predominantly rural, with a high percentage of the population engaged in subsistence farming.
Natural Beauty: Known for its stunning mountainous landscapes, Lesotho offers numerous outdoor activities such as hiking, pony trekking, and skiing at the Afriski Mountain Resort, one of the few ski resorts in Africa.
Challenges: Lesotho faces significant challenges including poverty, high unemployment, and one of the highest HIV/AIDS prevalence rates in the world. These issues have implications for health, education, and economic development.
Environmental Concerns: The country is vulnerable to climate change, which affects its agriculture-dependent economy. Soil erosion and desertification are also pressing environmental issues.
International Relations: Lesotho is a member of various international organisations, including the United Nations and the African Union. It maintains diplomatic relations with countries around the world and plays an active role in regional peacekeeping efforts. The US has an embassy in the capital Maseru, and American volunteers serve in the popular Peace Corps programme.