In 2023, he earned a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from Syracuse University, where he was later appointed to the faculty.

Detained, abused, freed

The same year, Abu Toha was detained by Israeli forces at a checkpoint while attempting to flee Beit Lahia in northern Gaza with his wife, Maram, and their three young children.

They fled to Jabaliya refugee camp after Israeli forces warned of imminent strikes. But soon, that camp, too, was targeted—an airstrike hit just seventy meters from where they were sheltering.

Toha lost 31 members of his family in a single Israeli airstrike on their house in Gaza City on October 13, 2023, including two first cousins, their husbands, and all their children. Their home in Beit Lahia was also bombed on October 28, 2023.

With no home to return to, Abu Toha sought to evacuate. He had been told by American officials that he and his family, including his US-citizen son, would be permitted to cross into Egypt via Rafah. But before they could reach the border, Israeli forces intercepted them.

“Soldiers separated me from my family, beat me, and interrogated me,” he later wrote . He was eventually released and allowed to leave for the US after international friends and advocates pressured for his freedom.

Diana Buttu, a Palestinian-Canadian lawyer, told Time magazine , conveying an account from Abu Toha's wife that “He was forced to put his son down…They were all forced to walk with their hands raised in the air. He raised his arms in the air… [and he and] around 200 others were taken out of this line and abducted.”

On November 20, The New Yorker’s Michael Luo confirmed Abu Toha’s detention. PEN America and PEN International issued urgent calls for his release. A day later, Democracy Now! reported that he had been freed from an Israeli prison in the Negev.

Beaten, hospitalised, and eventually permitted to leave Gaza, Abu Toha also carried grief with him. He mourned the loss of his friend Refaat Alareer. “He is someone who didn’t want to die,” Abu Toha told Democracy Now! in January. “His body is still under the rubble.”

He remembered Refaat not only for his poetry but for their shared joy— “picking strawberries and exchanging jokes on campus.”

It is in Alareer’s poem “If I Must Die” that Abu Toha finds a line of prophecy and resistance. “In his poem ‘If I Must Die,’ he didn’t say, ‘If I die.’ ‘If I must die,’ if my death was a necessity, ‘Let it be a hope. Let it be a tale. Let it bring hope.’ And it’s really very, very, very sympathetic and very, very beautiful to see that many people around the world are reading his poem and flying his kite.”

Then he added: “And I’m sure that Refaat is outside now, seeing — I mean, although his body is still under rubble, but his spirit, his soul is watching everything. He is watching the kites that are flying in the sky of the free world. And I think, I believe, that his only hope right now is that these kites will fly over Gaza to protect the children and mothers and fathers and everyone in Gaza from the Israeli airstrikes.”