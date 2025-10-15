A little over an hour’s drive from the bustling heart of Istanbul, Iznik rests comfortably at the eastern edge of a 32 km long lake, surrounded by mountains and peaceful beds of reed.

The pace of life is unhurried, where most make their living from the tranquil pursuit of farming. Small shops dot the quiet streets, settled alongside mostly summer residences.



This city has two claims to fame. First, it is where in 325 CE the First Council of Nicaea (the ancient and Byzantine Greek name for the city) was held. This year marks its 1700th anniversary, and the city awaits in anticipation for the visit of Pope Leo XIV, fulfilling his predecessor’s dying wish. This year is equally significant as the nearly 2000-year-old underwater basilica discovered in 2014 is also expected to be opened for visits.

Second, it is the birthplace of “cini” (pronounced chee-nee), meaning “Chinese work” in Persian, hinting at its early inspirations.

Fuelled by patronage, inspiration went far beyond imitation, however, as this expensive and painstaking process culminated in the creation of surfaces where the distinct Ottoman imagination unfolded.

The Iznik tiles adorned Ottoman mosques, tombs, and palaces, as well as tables, now also found in major museums around the world.

In the later years of the Ottoman Empire imperial patronage was withdrawn, which brought the end of this expensive and painstaking art form in the 17th century. As a result, the masters left Iznik, settling primarily in Kutahya and Canakkale. While their creations are considered inferior to the Iznik tiles, the masters in these new centres developed distinct styles that are now recognised as the unique Kutahya and Canakkale contributions.



After nearly three centuries of being forgotten, revival efforts began in the 1980s thanks to the tireless efforts of UNESCO award-winning masters Sitki Olcar and Mehmet Gursoy, both of whom are Kutahya artists, along with other masters, including Faik Kirimli from Istanbul and Esref Eroglu from Iznik.

Adil Can Guven, just recently awarded the Living Human Treasures Award by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Esref Eroglu’s three daughters, continuing their father’s legacy, is among the few traditional artists carrying this art form forward.

The living human treasure of Iznik

On a quiet Sunday morning in Iznik, I walk through the city, its original 5th-century Byzantine layout remarkably intact; two main streets intersecting to form a cross, leading to four gates in the great encircling wall, nearly as long as those of Istanbul, a hint to the city’s historical significance.

Amidst the trees, terracotta domes rise above the skyline, including those of the Ayasofya Mosque. Nearby, the 14th-century Green Mosque stands with its tiled minaret of turquoise and terracotta—an Ottoman jewel. Walking through the city feels like stepping back in time, with ancient monuments abutting every corner.

“It is impossible for you to dig anything in Iznik and not find something,” says Ihsan Mert, a soft-spoken local whose grandparents first settled in Iznik in 1877.



He recalls his childhood running up and down the Roman theatre, collecting ancient bones and painting them to take to class. The soil itself is alive with history, a reminder of Iznik’s enduring legacy.

I arrive at Adil Can Guven’s modest workshop and find him painting delicate flowers onto a vase, his calm smile as steady as the brush in his hand.



Around him, the walls are lined with ceramic bowls and tiles, each glowing with centuries of tradition. He rises from behind his desk to greet me and moves on to attentively describe the periods his works draw from, the colours and clay involved in the making processes, as well as the symbolism that comes through the patterns.



Guven has devoted over four decades of his life to this art form. “I have my clay. I have my oven. I have my pottery wheel. This is all I need. I work traditionally,” he shares, as his wife of 42 years, Nursan Hanim, enters the room carrying a tray of tea.

Their partnership is a story in itself. Nursan explains: “We start our day with cini, we end with cini. We share the joys as well as difficulties, and so we are deeply connected in this cause.”

To understand the significance of this art form, one must understand the painstaking process that the making of a single piece of cini entails.



Pottery has long existed in Anatolia, but Iznik’s innovation lay in replacing much of the clay with locally abundant quartz, producing a luminous and durable ceramic unlike any other.

Each piece comprises four layers: a white clay mixture, carrying up to 85 percent quartz, a thin lining poured on top, also carrying quartz, that allows for a smoother application of the colourful designs, the colours formed by metal oxides, and then finally the colourless, lead glaze known as “sir”, literally meaning secret in Turkish.

The making of the lead oxide glaze itself is once again a process. After being cooked, it becomes glass-like. It then has to be crushed into smaller pieces before being ground up in stone mills.

Shaped and painted by hand, baked three times and dried naturally throughout, from start to finish, each piece takes up to 70 days to complete.

Within this tradition, art was inseparable from devotion. Tiles lined mosque walls, bowls and pitchers were produced to perform ablution, and lamp holders, often inscribed with Qur’anic verses or adorned with flowing patterns of paradise: tulips, carnations, roses, and streams of turquoise. Each detail was meant to uplift, to remind the faithful of the eternal, and to turn spaces of ritual into spaces of reflection.

Centuries later, these same motifs continue to colour Adil Can Guven’s and the Eroglu sisters’ works.



It began with a lump of clay

Guven’s first encounter with clay began as a boy, when his uncle, Abdurrahman Ozer, whose works now reside in museums and private collections, set a lump of clay before him and his cousins. What began as play soon grew into a lifelong master-apprentice relationship between them.

Such bonds are central to traditional art. Learning comes not through instruction, but through presence and observation. Once, when the colours on one of his pieces ran together, ruining the intricate design, his uncle did not correct him immediately.



Instead, he simply said, “Watch closely and you will discover and learn.”

From that experience, Guven discovered that adding a touch of clay to the colours could correct the mistake. “Because I had suffered the consequences, I was eager to find the solution. Once I did, I truly internalised it—I knew I had learned,” he recalls.

His wife, Nursan, reflects on how times have drastically changed. “People no longer have the same kind of curiosity or patience. They want quick answers and faster profits.”