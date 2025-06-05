Muslim pilgrims have performed the final major ritual of the Hajj, throwing stones at three pillars representing the devil in the Mina valley near Mecca, as Eid al Adha celebrations began around the world. The ritual, known as the 'stoning of the devil', marks the Prophet Abraham’s rejection of Satan’s attempts to dissuade him from obeying God’s command.

More than 1.6 million pilgrims were expected to participate in the symbolic act at dawn on Friday, each casting seven stones at the three concrete walls in Mina.

The Saudi General Authority for Statistics announced that 1,673,230 pilgrims took part in the 2025 Hajj. Of these, 1,506,576 came from abroad, while 166,654 were domestic pilgrims, including Saudi citizens and residents.

Here are some images of the Muslim pilgrims during Hajj

Stoning of the devil takes place in Mina, Mecca.

The stoning of the devil is a symbolic move in which Muslims express the abandonment of temptation and worldly thoughts and affirm their faith.

Pilgrims enter the Jamarat area to perform the stoning ritual.

Muslim pilgrim gathers stones ahead of the stoning of the devil.