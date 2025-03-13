Washington, DC — "It's almost like a declaration of war."

This is how Canadian resident Wayne Richardson describes his thoughts to TRT World about the trade war US President Donald Trump has initiated against Ottawa and others.

Richardson, a 63-year-old Canadian with an experience of over 35 years in the automotive industry, says since Canadian suppliers have contracts with the American Big Three — Ford, General Motors and Stellantis — the tariffs are going to affect the entire supply chain and disrupt the automotive industry.

"The (United) States are going to say, well, we're not going to use Canada now, and they'll look inward to their own suppliers. I don't know how the hell they're going to do that, but that's what they're going to do, because who can afford an additional 25 percent on the parts?" he asks.

Richardson states the impact will affect all Canadian sectors, not just automotive, either immediately or eventually.

"Now there's a movement in Canada to buy homegrown, and we're going to start dealing with Mexico and Britain and Europe, etc," he says. "Trump is basically isolated. He's isolating the US from the world."

Trump's 25 percent tariffs on US neighbours took effect on March 4. Two days later, he announced a pause on tariffs for USMCA-compliant goods and services until April 2.

Canada responded on Wednesday to the US steel and aluminium tariffs by imposing new duties on approximately $20 billion worth of US goods. Mexico has announced its own counter-measures but not imposed yet.

In 2023, Canada and Mexico were the top US export markets, with $680 billion in goods. The US is also their largest export market. Trade among these nations supports over 17 million jobs.

Analysts say the trade wars could be a blow to all three economies.

Trump swinging the tariff hammer can be traced back to his first term.

At the time, his tariffs focused largely on China , adding 10 percent in his second term. Joe Biden, his successor and predecessor, maintained most of these tariffs.

Trump initiated a trade war on February 1 by signing an order imposing tariffs: 25 percent on Canada and Mexico, and an additional 10 percent on China.

On Thursday, Trump threatened a 200 percent tariff on EU wines, champagnes and spirits unless the bloc lifted its whiskey duty.

Despite Trump pausing some tariffs, the threat persists. Global stock markets have plummeted over fears of a US recession due to his trade policies.

Trump has not only threatened tariffs but also suggested annexing Canada, the second-largest country in the world by area, making it the 51st state of the US.

"It does seem like he's kind of picked Canada for some reason, I don't think he's far off. I think he really believes that he can annex us," Richardson says.

Richardson states that Americans will suffer due to tariffs, as Canada will impose counter-levies, creating a lose-lose scenario.

"I don't dislike the (United) States. They've always been our neighbours. Personally, I have no problem with any American. The idiot in the White House, I think he's the most arrogant... He's just the self-centred, orange-based twig," Richardson says.

'Loose cannon'

Echoing a similar sentiment, Terry Freitas, a 48-year-old procurement manager from Ontario, says that the trade war will bite back the Americans.

"I don't think Trump has really done the full scope of calculation because I think it's really going to hurt the US economy as well," Freitas tells TRT World.

Freitas warns that tariffs will impact everyone in Canada, from large corporations to small businesses, and ultimately customers and suppliers.

"Even the smaller companies that are just scraping by and have that 25 percent tariff on for as much as it's the customer that's going to be paying at the end of the day, the customer doesn't want to pay more. So, it eventually will be passed down to the supplier," he says.

He warns that this move could deter suppliers from the US market. Coupled with Canada's counter-tariffs, it may further escalate already high prices.