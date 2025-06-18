The G7 summit in Kananaskis, Canada, unfolded under intense economic and geopolitical pressure, against the backdrop of an intense military conflict in the Middle East, and the United States imposing new tariffs targeting even its own allies.

Leaders from Brazil and Mexico joined the gathering alongside the heads of the G7 nations.

A much-anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy was expected on the sidelines, but never materialised.

In an abrupt turn of events, Trump cut his trip short and returned to Washington.

The reason for his sudden departure remains unclear. “Everyone must evacuate Tehran immediately!” Trump wrote on his social platform Truth Social, before leaving the summit early.

Some, including French President Emmanuel Macron, speculated that Trump’s return was prompted by urgent matters linked to the escalating Israel-Iran conflict.



But Trump later declared his return was related to something “much bigger than that”.

His exit didn’t stop the remaining leaders from issuing a statement on the Middle East, pinning full blame on Iran as the “principal source of regional instability and terror”.



Israel’s role as the aggressor was notably omitted.



“We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon,” the statement said.

Things were a little more complicated with Ukraine.



Trump's disruption cast shadow on Ukraine



On day one, Trump called for Russia to be reinstated into the G7 and even floated the idea of bringing in China.



“You wouldn’t have a war right now (the Ukraine war) if you had Russia in,” he said . “And you wouldn't have a war right now if Trump were president four years ago.”

These comments somewhat overshadowed Zelenskyy’s visit to Canada.



Nonetheless, the Ukrainian leader arrived at the summit and held talks with other G7 participants. All countries, except the US, agreed on the need to continue sanctions to put pressure on Russia.

These discussions, however, proceeded without Trump.



According to media reports, no joint declaration was issued at the end of the summit — a move widely seen as an attempt to downplay divisions between Trump and other G7 leaders.



Has G7 run its course?