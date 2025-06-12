Professor Gazi Yasargil, the Turkish-born neurosurgeon whose groundbreaking innovations redefined brain surgery and earned him the title ‘Neurosurgeon of the Century’, has died at the age of 99.

His death was confirmed by Turkish health minister Kemal Memisoglu, who praised Yasargil as “a towering figure in the medical world” and pledged to preserve his legacy.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Professor Gazi Yasargil, who was named the 'Neurosurgeon of the Century' for his unparalleled contributions to the field,” Memisoglu wrote on social media.

“Throughout a life spanning nearly a century, he devoted himself to science and accomplished countless achievements that serve as an inspiration to us all. We will do everything in our power to honour his legacy. May he rest in paradise and be granted the highest station in the life hereafter.”

A transformative figure in 20th-century medicine, Yasargil is best known for developing microsurgical techniques and instruments that revolutionised the treatment of conditions such as aneurysms, brain tumours, and epilepsy. His invention of the now-ubiquitous ‘Yasargil clip’, used to treat cerebral aneurysms, has become a standard tool in neurosurgical operating rooms across the globe.

His approach to treating brain disorders helped establish microneurosurgery as a core discipline in modern medicine.

Born in Lice in Diyarbakir, Türkiye, in 1925, Yasargil completed his early education in Ankara before enrolling at Ankara University’s Faculty of Medicine.

Amid the upheaval of World War II, he relocated to Germany and then to the University of Basel in Switzerland, where he received his medical degree in 1950.

He began his medical career in psychiatry at the University of Bern but soon transitioned to neurosurgery — a field in which he would leave an indelible mark.

He joined the University Hospital in Zurich in 1957, becoming an assistant professor in 1965. That same year, he began a research partnership at the University of Vermont with Professor Peardon Donaghy, where he advanced microvascular surgery into a new frontier.

Over the following decades, Yasargil trained generations of neurosurgeons, many of whom became leaders in the field.

He led the Department of Neurosurgery at the University of Zurich until his retirement in 1999.

That same year, his global impact was honoured at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, where he was officially named the ‘Neurosurgeon of the Century’.

Blend of precision, humility, and compassion

Yasargil’s influence extended beyond innovation. For patients and colleagues alike, Yasargil embodied a rare blend of precision, humility, and compassion.

Among those who experienced his humanity first-hand was Fatima Betul Basturk, a Turkish dental surgeon, who was once his patient.