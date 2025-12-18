Washington, DC — In a riveting primetime address from the White House, US President Donald Trump has outlining his administration's achievements and future vision for the United States.

The Wednesday night speech came at a pivotal moment, just 11 months into his second term, as the nation steers through economic recovery and global challenges.

Trump, usually known for his direct and combative communication style, seized the opportunity to highlight progress on key issues, including the economy, inflation, border security, and international peace.

We break down five key takeaways from his primetime address to the nation.

Roadmap to affordability

Right from the opening lines, Trump set the stage by declaring, “Eleven months ago, I inherited a mess, and I’m fixing it.”

This acknowledgment highlights the economic conditions he took over, including inflation that he attributed to the prior Democratic administration.

In a fast-paced delivery, Trump compared economic indicators favourably, emphasising how his policies have begun restoring affordability, a term he said first gained prominence under the previous administration.

“Tonight, after 11 months, our border is secure, inflation has stopped, wages are up, prices are down, our nation is strong, America is respected, and our country is back, stronger than ever before,” the US President said.

He teased aggressive housing reform plans for the new year, aimed at making homeownership more accessible for families across the nation.

A close reading of the speech indicates that Trump sees himself as the rescuer of a broken system, signalling ambitious reforms ahead.

Dividends for US military

One of the most immediate announcements in the speech was Trump's directive to issue special dividend checks to military personnel.

He revealed that, effective immediately, 1.45 million US service members would receive $1,776 each.

This amount, symbolically tied to America’s founding year, celebrates the upcoming 250th anniversary of American independence in 2026.

The move builds on Trump’s broader agenda of prioritising military strength and veteran support.

The speech's structure allowed this point to resonate strongly, positioning 2026 as a year of continued rewards for those who serve.

Border security and immigration

Trump dedicated significant portions of his address to border security, highlighting how his team has "settled" issues at the border, leading to a safer America.

The US President stressed that “illegal aliens stole American jobs and flooded emergency rooms, getting free health care and education”.

“For the past seven months, zero illegal aliens have been allowed into our country, a feat which everyone said was absolutely impossible,” he said.