Some stories do not begin with headlines or speeches. They do in the quiet rhythm of a loom.

Aycan Ozonay, now 49, was once selected to teach the revered tradition of kilim (rug) weaving in her hometown of Mardin in Türkiye, but even that thread of hope was pulled away because she wore a headscarf.

At a women’s community centre known as CATOM, she had been selected by her instructors, along with another candidate, to become a rug-weaving instructor in 1997.

But when she arrived for the interview, what the 21-year-old wore — a headscarf — spoke louder than her skill.

Her friend, who was not covered, was chosen. Aycan was quietly dismissed.

“They didn’t even allow me to teach rug weaving,” she tells TRT World. “But I stayed on as a student. For two years. I waited. I hoped. I was among the best. But it didn’t matter.”

Aycan was a victim of a headscarf ban, which resulted in many women being denied entry into universities, workplaces, and even ceremonies.

The ban has deep roots in Türkiye’s political history. Following the 1980 military coup, the state introduced a public clothing regulation which prohibited women from wearing headscarves in public institutions.

Initially limited to civil servants, including teachers, lawyers, and parliamentarians, the restriction gradually expanded. By the 1990s, the ban extended to universities and non-state institutions.

The policy became especially strict after the 1997 coup, when the military issued a memorandum that reshaped civilian life under the guise of protecting secularism. The headscarf, once a personal expression of faith, became a symbol of resistance and exclusion.

The ban was finally lifted through a democratisation package in 2013.

Born in 1976 in a sandstone mansion in Mardin, Aycan came from a large, modest family. Her grandfather was a saddle maker with 12 children. Her father worked in trades; her mother was a homemaker. She was the fourth of six siblings.

At age 10, Aycan began wearing a headscarf, not out of pressure but desire. Her uncle had gifted her a scarf. She wore it with joy.

“It came from within me,” she says. “It made me feel whole.”

But middle school changed that. The scarf that made her feel seen became the reason she was erased. Teachers whispered. The principal blocked the school gates.

Remove it or don’t enter

“I wasn’t even allowed into the courtyard (of the school). They told me: remove it or don’t enter,” she says.

They forced her to make a decision. She chose her scarf. And with that, her education ended.

Aycan was denied her middle school diploma. They told her she could return only if she removed it. She never did. The dreams she carried, like graduating and becoming a teacher, were left unfulfilled. Her headscarf became the line they refused to accept.

Her older sister lost her public service job, and her cousins had to leave the country to study elsewhere because they chose to wear headscarves. Aycan, who wanted nothing more than to learn, was told: no diploma, no classroom, no future.

What she didn’t know was that she was one among thousands, whose lives were disrupted by the coup that only intensified the ban.

After stepping away from school, she found her way to Quranic education and later to open a high school. Despite becoming highly skilled in rug weaving, she was denied a teaching post.

"They told me I was good enough. Just not with the scarf."

Years passed. She got married. Raised three children. Life moved forward.

But the ache stayed.

Hero’s journey

One day, many years later, her daughter Sevval began preparing for university entrance exams. Aycan sat beside her, helping her go through the preference guide.