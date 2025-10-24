Washington, DC — It is October 24, and Mexico has again failed to meet its water delivery obligations to the United States, as stipulated in their 1944 Water Treaty.

The treaty mandates Mexico to allocate 1.75 million acre-feet of Rio Grande River water to the US every five years — with the current five-year-cycle concluding on Friday — while the US transfers 1.5 million acre-feet from the Colorado River to Mexico annually.

Since the 1990s, Mexico has consistently recorded a deficit or narrowly avoided one each cycle.

Normally, when Mexico falls behind in its water commitments to the American state of Texas, the US grants a forbearance to Mexico, on the condition that the obligated amounts of water will be delivered in the following five-year-cycle.

But this time, things are different and past expectations no longer apply.

US President Donald Trump has accused Mexico of "stealing" water from Texas farmers. He has threatened tariffs and sanctions to force Mexico to release water. In April 2025, the US refused to send water to Tijuana from the Colorado River, for the first time in over 50 years in an effort to pressure Mexico.

It is unclear how Trump, who is leaving the country for a week-long Asia tour, will react to Mexico delivering around 800,000 acre-feet in the current cycle, short of the 1.75 million acre-feet it is obligated to deliver by Friday evening.

However, scientists, who previously predicted in interviews with TRT World that Mexico would fail to meet its water commitments, now suggest that the US is likely to grant Mexico another rollover.

The caveat, they say, is that this forbearance will come with conditions.

"Mexico is sure to be in arrears on Friday. The US will almost certainly grant a rollover, as it has done in the past," Stephen Mumme, a professor emeritus at Colorado State University, tells TRT World.

"But there is likely to be a set of conditions attached that focus on investments and improvements aimed at improving the reliability of deliveries in the second (five-year) cycle," he adds.

Related TRT World - Why Mexico will not meet its water treaty commitments to the US by October 24

No simple postponement now?

The US and Mexico continue to disagree on tariffs, immigration, drug cartels, fentanyl, and arms trafficking.

Water-sharing tensions escalated in April after Trump accused Mexico of water theft from Texan farmers, threatening sanctions.

To avert a diplomatic issue, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum agreed to temporarily share more water with the US from shared rivers.

The neighbours are now in the same situation as before.

The potential rollover will likely be conditional and it will be unlike past forbearances that were without substantive obligations, Hugo Luis Rojas, Coordinator of the Geoinformatics Program at Universidad Autonoma de Ciudad Juarez (UACJ) in Mexico, tells TRT World.

"The United States will not accept a simple postponement now, given the more tense political context and the severity of the water crisis. The implementation of specific cooperation measures defined in Minutes 331 (2024) will be related to the current extension," argues Rojas.

"This entails including new water resources, such as the Alamo and San Juan Rivers, on an exceptional basis. Consolidating technical collaboration and the design of binational plans, establishing permanent working teams to update water infrastructure, optimise efficiency, and locate new supply resources," he adds.

Rojas says this isn't a "blank cheque", but an extension tied to a binational plan addressing the deficit and averting future issues.

Other scientists suggest a deal was likely negotiated before Friday's deadline, given Mexico's outstanding water allocations to the US.

Rosario Sanchez, a research scientist at Texas A&M University who studies border waters, tells TRT World that, "Either Mexico negotiated something else before (gas for example) or we are about to enter a new negotiation where Mexico will be under pressure on all possible fronts."

"There might be a new Minute [agreement], where conditions for compliance get stricter for Mexico but totally infeasible to comply, or Mexico takes this topic seriously and propose a renegotiation of water allocations which will be more sustainable over time but potentially unfeasible at domestic level in the short term."

Rio Grande, an endangered river