Across the world, Muslims are gathering to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the joyous festival that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. After a month of fasting from dawn to dusk, the holiday brings families and communities together for prayers, feasts, and festive traditions.

From the grand mosques of Istanbul to the sunlit courtyards of Jakarta, the air is filled with the spirit of togetherness, gratitude, and renewal.

For many, Eid is a time of deep reflection and giving. Across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, people distribute zakat al-fitr, a form of charity that ensures those in need can also partake in the celebrations.

In bustling markets, children pick out new clothes, sweets are exchanged, and tables are set with traditional delicacies. The call to Eid prayer echoes in cities and villages alike, reminding the faithful of the bonds that unite them.

Yet, for millions, this Eid is shadowed by hardship. In Gaza, Palestinians pray among the ruins of mosques destroyed by Israeli airstrikes. With food and aid blockades worsening their suffering, many families struggle to find enough to eat, let alone celebrate.

In Yemen and Sudan, conflict and economic collapse have left communities in distress, their Eid marked more by survival than celebration.

In Syria, the first Eid since the fall of Bashar al-Assad brings a mix of relief and uncertainty as the country navigates a fragile transition after decades of autocratic rule.