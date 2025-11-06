US
Pelosi, first woman US House speaker and longtime Trump foe, to retire
First woman speaker says she will not seek reelection, final term ends January 2027.
Nancy Pelosi, popular Democratic figure, Trump foe, first woman House speaker, to retire / AP
November 6, 2025

Nancy Pelosi, a towering figure in US politics and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House of Representatives, announced on Thursday that she will step down at the next election.

Admired as a master strategist for her party, the 85-year-old Democrat shepherded historic legislation through Congress as she navigated America's bitter partisan divide.

In later years, she became a key foe of President Donald Trump, twice leading his impeachment and stunning Washington in 2020 when images of her ripping up his speech to Congress were beamed on live television around the world.

"I want you, my fellow San Franciscans, to be the first to know I will not be seeking reelection to Congress," she said in a video statement pointedly aimed at her hometown constituents.

"With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative."

Pelosi, whose term ends in January 2027, was the first woman to lead a major political party in the US Congress.

Despite entering political office later in life, she quickly rose through the ranks to become a darling of liberal West Coast politics and, eventually, one of the most powerful women in US history.

She is in her 19th term and has represented her San Francisco-area district for 38 years.

As House speaker for eight years, she was second in line to the presidency, after the vice president, including during Trump's first term.

She was revered for her ability to corral her often fractious caucus through difficult votes, including Barack Obama's signature Affordable Care Act and Joe Biden's infrastructure programs.

The granddaughter of Italian immigrants, Pelosi was born in Baltimore where her father, Thomas D'Alesandro, was a mayor and congressman who schooled her in "retail politics" from a young age and staunchly backed Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal.

Pelosi attended her first Democratic National Convention before hitting her teens and was pictured with John F Kennedy at his inaugural ball when she was 20.

She moved to San Francisco and raised five children with businessman Paul Pelosi while entering Democratic politics before being elected to Congress at age 47.

SOURCE:AFP
