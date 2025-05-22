In pictures: Gaza Palestinians struggle as Israel continues to hinder aid efforts
WAR ON GAZA
Palestinians struggle to get food amid Israel's carnage. / AA
May 22, 2025

Palestinians in Gaza have continued to struggle during their daily lives to receive food and aid as Israel continues to bombard the blockaded enclave and block humanitarian aid into the besieged strip.

Although Israel allowed 87 aid trucks into Gaza for the first time in 81 days, Nahed Shahiber, the president of the association of private transport companies, said only 12 of them had nutritional supplements for children.

Gaza Media Office said on Monday that the minimum requirement of aid is 500 trucks per day carrying urgent relief, medical and food aid, with at least 50 fuel trucks.

Gaza's health system has collapsed under months of siege and bombardment, with hospitals overwhelmed and lacking critical supplies.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
